$31,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda Civic
2022 Honda Civic
Location
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
204-284-7650
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Stock # 23W1E300B
- Mileage 39,201 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is new to Mid-Town Ford's inventory and a detailed description will available shortly. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Safety
Convenience
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Trim
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
Call Dealer
204-284-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
204-284-7650