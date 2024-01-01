Menu
This vehicle is new to Mid-Town Fords inventory and a detailed description will available shortly. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650!

2022 Honda Civic

39,201 KM

Details Description Features

Location

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

39,201KM
Used
VIN 2HGFE1E53NH080260

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Stock # 23W1E300B
  • Mileage 39,201 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is new to Mid-Town Ford's inventory and a detailed description will available shortly. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Safety

Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

