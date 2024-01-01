$37,991+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda Civic
Si Locally Owned | One Owner
Location
Birchwood Honda West
3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5
204-888-2277
$37,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black/Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F54DEC
- Mileage 13,121 KM
Vehicle Description
Locally Owned!
Good Condition!
So visit us online or in-person to schedule a test drive!
Key Features
- Power Moonroof
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated Front and Rear Seats
- Wireless Charging Pad
- Bose Premium Audio System with 12 Speakers
- Apple Carplay and Android Auto
- Bluetooth
- Automatic Climate Control
Safety Features
- Rearview Camera
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Blind Spot Information System
- Lane Keeping Assist System
- Forward Collision Warning System
- Collision Mitigation Braking System
- Lane Departure Warning System
- Road Departure Mitigation System
And More!
Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!
Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Full clean and and detail
Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277.
Dealer permit #5266
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
204-888-2277