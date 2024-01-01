Menu
Account
Sign In
Hey friend! Welcome to Ride Times The Unflation Event! This September, were turning back the clock on rising prices and offering you incredible deals on top-quality used cars. At Ride Time, we understand the pressures of inflation, and weve curated a selection of vehicles that deflate the cost without compromising on quality. Discover Your Ideal Ride: Explore our collection of 80-120 high-quality vehicles, carefully selected to meet diverse tastes and budgets. With most options priced under $30,000, youre guaranteed to find a vehicle that gives you maximum value. Unbeatable September Offers: Weve cut down the prices to give you unbeatable savings this season. These deals are designed to defy inflation and get you more car for your money. Flexible Financing Options: Take advantage of our customized financing solutions, including $0 down, instant approvals, and No Payments until 2024 OAC. Were here to make your car-buying journey as easy and affordable as possible. Quality You Can Trust: Every vehicle in our inventory undergoes a rigorous safety inspection that exceeds the minimum provincial requirements and comes with a detailed CarFax report. Plus, with our Oil 4 Life Program, you can keep your ride in prime condition and save money on maintenance. Connect Your Way: Ready to take the next step? Text us at 204-400-1965, browse our selection online at fast.ridetime.ca, visit us in person, or chat with us on Ride Time Facebook Messenger. Were here to help you find your next car hassle-free. Focus on What Matters: The Unflation Event is all about putting more money back in your pocket while still driving home a reliable, affordable, and road-ready vehicle. Dont let inflation hold you back. Join us for The Unflation Event and drive away in the car that perfectly fits your needsat a price that fits your budget. DLR 4080

2022 Honda Civic

52,529 KM

Details Description

$33,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

  1. 11683675
  2. 11683675
  3. 11683675
  4. 11683675
  5. 11683675
  6. 11683675
  7. 11683675
  8. 11683675
  9. 11683675
  10. 11683675
  11. 11683675
  12. 11683675
  13. 11683675
  14. 11683675
Contact Seller

$33,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
52,529KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFE1F94NH000305

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver[Lunar Silver Metallic]
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24385
  • Mileage 52,529 KM

Vehicle Description

Hey friend! Welcome to Ride Times The Unflation Event! This September, were turning back the clock on rising prices and offering you incredible deals on top-quality used cars. At Ride Time, we understand the pressures of inflation, and weve curated a selection of vehicles that deflate the cost without compromising on quality. Discover Your Ideal Ride: Explore our collection of 80-120 high-quality vehicles, carefully selected to meet diverse tastes and budgets. With most options priced under $30,000, youre guaranteed to find a vehicle that gives you maximum value. Unbeatable September Offers: Weve cut down the prices to give you unbeatable savings this season. These deals are designed to defy inflation and get you more car for your money. Flexible Financing Options: Take advantage of our customized financing solutions, including $0 down, instant approvals, and No Payments until 2024 OAC. Were here to make your car-buying journey as easy and affordable as possible. Quality You Can Trust: Every vehicle in our inventory undergoes a rigorous safety inspection that exceeds the minimum provincial requirements and comes with a detailed CarFax report. Plus, with our Oil 4 Life Program, you can keep your ride in prime condition and save money on maintenance. Connect Your Way: Ready to take the next step? Text us at 204-400-1965, browse our selection online at fast.ridetime.ca, visit us in person, or chat with us on Ride Time Facebook Messenger. Were here to help you find your next car hassle-free. Focus on What Matters: The Unflation Event is all about putting more money back in your pocket while still driving home a reliable, affordable, and road-ready vehicle. Dont let inflation hold you back. Join us for The Unflation Event and drive away in the car that perfectly fits your needsat a price that fits your budget. DLR 4080

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ride Time

Used 2022 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2008 Jeep Compass Sport for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2008 Jeep Compass Sport 137,021 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson Premium for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Hyundai Tucson Premium 161,567 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ride Time

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

Call Dealer

204-272-XXXX

(click to show)

204-272-6161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,500

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

Contact Seller
2022 Honda Civic