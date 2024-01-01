Menu
Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with: *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Full clean and detail Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277. Dealer Permit #5266

2022 Honda Civic

42,125 KM

$30,990

+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda Civic

Sport One Owner | Locally Owned

11935098

2022 Honda Civic

Sport One Owner | Locally Owned

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
42,125KM
VIN 2HGFE2F53NH124570

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 42,125 KM

Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Full clean and detail

Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277.

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot
Traffic jam assist
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment and front passenger's seat w/4-way manual adjustment
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: Continuously Variable -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and sport mode

Exterior

Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: 235/40R18 91W AS
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Siri Eyes Free compatibility
7" colour touchscreen
Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 8 speakers
wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Speed-sensitive Volume Control (SVC) and 3 USB device connector

Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

2022 Honda Civic