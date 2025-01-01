Menu
2022 Honda Civic

32,954 KM

Details

$32,500

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Honda Civic

Sedan Sport

12619227

2022 Honda Civic

Sedan Sport

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

Used
32,954KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFE2F58NH104539

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White[Platinum White Pearl]
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25214
  • Mileage 32,954 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2022 Honda Civic