$33,041+ taxes & licensing
2022 Honda Civic
Sedan Touring No Accidents | Locally Owned - 24h hold appt @1:30 Jun 7
Location
Birchwood Honda West
3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5
204-888-2277
$33,041
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 27,446 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean CARFAX! No Accidents!
Key Features
- Power Sunroof
- Leather Interior
- Heated Front and Rear Seats
- Remote Engine Start
- Premium Audio System with 10 Speakers
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Navigation System
- Wireless Charging Pad
- Push Button Start
Safety Features
- Rearview Camera
- Honda LaneWatch Blind Spot Display
- Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers
- Automatic LED Headlights
- Auto High Beam
- LED Fog Lights
Honda Sensing Features
- Collision Mitigation Braking System
- Forward Collision Warning System
- Lane Departure Warning System
- Road Departure Mitigation System
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow
- Lane Keeping Assist System
And More!
Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!
Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Full clean and detail
Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277.
Dealer permit #5266
Vehicle Features
204-888-2277