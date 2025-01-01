Menu
Account
Sign In
Clean CARFAX! No Accidents! Key Features - Power Sunroof - Leather Interior - Heated Front and Rear Seats - Remote Engine Start - Premium Audio System with 10 Speakers - Apple CarPlay and Android Auto - Navigation System - Wireless Charging Pad - Push Button Start Safety Features - Rearview Camera - Honda LaneWatch Blind Spot Display - Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers - Automatic LED Headlights - Auto High Beam - LED Fog Lights Honda Sensing Features - Collision Mitigation Braking System - Forward Collision Warning System - Lane Departure Warning System - Road Departure Mitigation System - Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow - Lane Keeping Assist System And More! Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with: *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Full clean and detail Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277. Dealer Permit #5266 Dealer permit #5266

2022 Honda Civic

27,446 KM

Details Description Features

$33,041

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring No Accidents | Locally Owned - 24h hold appt @1:30 Jun 7

Watch This Vehicle
12731361

2022 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring No Accidents | Locally Owned - 24h hold appt @1:30 Jun 7

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

  1. 12731361
  2. 12731361
Contact Seller

$33,041

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
27,446KM
VIN 2HGFE1F91NH005137

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 27,446 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CARFAX! No Accidents!
Key Features

- Power Sunroof
- Leather Interior
- Heated Front and Rear Seats
- Remote Engine Start
- Premium Audio System with 10 Speakers
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Navigation System
- Wireless Charging Pad
- Push Button Start


Safety Features

- Rearview Camera
- Honda LaneWatch Blind Spot Display
- Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers
- Automatic LED Headlights
- Auto High Beam
- LED Fog Lights


Honda Sensing Features

- Collision Mitigation Braking System
- Forward Collision Warning System
- Lane Departure Warning System
- Road Departure Mitigation System
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow
- Lane Keeping Assist System

And More!
Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Full clean and detail

Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277.

Dealer Permit #5266
Dealer permit #5266

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot
Traffic jam assist
Collision Mitigation Braking (CMBS) with Cross Traffic Monitor and Cross Traffic Monitor
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/8-way power adjustment and front passenger's seat w/4-way power adjustment
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: Continuously Variable -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and sport mode

Exterior

Front fog lamps
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Tires: 235/40R18 91W AS
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Honda West

Used 2023 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE Hybrid | No Accidents | Locally Owned for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE Hybrid | No Accidents | Locally Owned 15,511 KM $38,945 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Honda Pilot Sport Certified | No Accidents | Locally Owned for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Honda Pilot Sport Certified | No Accidents | Locally Owned 34,125 KM $50,998 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT GLS Low KM's for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Hyundai Elantra GT GLS Low KM's 71,550 KM $18,837 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Honda West

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,041

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

2022 Honda Civic