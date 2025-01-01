Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating. Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent? We are a verifiable priced dealer Full tank of gas with purchase All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive! Dealer Permit # 9743 Dealer permit #9387

2022 Honda Civic

13,672 KM

Details Description Features

$31,226

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Honda Civic

Sedan Sport Sunroof | Apple Carplay | Low Mileage

Watch This Vehicle
12869207

2022 Honda Civic

Sedan Sport Sunroof | Apple Carplay | Low Mileage

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

  1. 12869207
  2. 12869207
Contact Seller

$31,226

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
13,672KM
VIN 2HGFE2F59NH109202

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sonic Grey Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 13,672 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating.

Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent?
We are a verifiable priced dealer
Full tank of gas with purchase
All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report

Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Dealer Permit # 9743
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot
Traffic jam assist
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment and front passenger's seat w/4-way manual adjustment
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: Continuously Variable -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and sport mode

Exterior

Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: 235/40R18 91W AS
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Siri Eyes Free compatibility
7" colour touchscreen
Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 8 speakers
wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Speed-sensitive Volume Control (SVC) and 3 USB device connector

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Honda on Regent

Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XSE Hybrid | Apple Carplay | Heated Seats for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XSE Hybrid | Apple Carplay | Heated Seats 49,380 KM $39,922 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Honda HR-V EX-L Navi Like New | Leather | AWD | Apple Carplay for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2025 Honda HR-V EX-L Navi Like New | Leather | AWD | Apple Carplay 5,445 KM $39,998 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda CR-V Touring Leather | Power Tailgate | Apple Carplay for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Honda CR-V Touring Leather | Power Tailgate | Apple Carplay 24,644 KM $38,956 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Honda on Regent

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-6644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,226

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

2022 Honda Civic