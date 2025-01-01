Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! Come visit us and see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating! Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program! Need more information? *Visit us! Birchwood Kia West Portage Ave & the Perimeter *Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca *Call us at (204) 888-4542 *Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied. *Additional fees may apply to select finance options. *Dealer Permit #4302 Dealer permit #4302

2022 Honda Civic

30,921 KM

Details Description Features

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Honda Civic

Sedan LX | Local Leased | No Accidents

Watch This Vehicle
12909758

2022 Honda Civic

Sedan LX | Local Leased | No Accidents

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

  1. 12909758
  2. 12909758
  3. 12909758
Contact Seller

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
30,921KM
VIN 2HGFE2F20NH124452

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Meteoroid Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 30,921 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! Come visit us and see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating!
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program!

Need more information?
*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West Portage Ave & the Perimeter
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Call us at (204) 888-4542

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance options.
*Dealer Permit #4302
Dealer permit #4302

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot
Traffic jam assist
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment and front passenger's seat w/4-way manual adjustment
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tires: P215/55R16 93H AS
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Transmission: Continuously Variable
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Siri Eyes Free compatibility
7" colour touchscreen
Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 8 speakers
wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Speed-sensitive Volume Control (SVC) and 1 USB device connector

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Kia West

Used 2023 Mazda CX-5 Signature Local | 1-Owner | No Collisions for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Mazda CX-5 Signature Local | 1-Owner | No Collisions 25,303 KM $39,864 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Kia Sportage EX Premium S | Local Trade | 1-Owner | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Kia Sportage EX Premium S | Local Trade | 1-Owner | 50,125 KM $27,843 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Forte GT | Winter tire PKG | Local for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Kia Forte GT | Winter tire PKG | Local 156,276 KM $18,389 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Kia West

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-4542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

2022 Honda Civic