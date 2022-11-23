2022 Honda Civic

$31,600 + taxes & licensing 1 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9365548

9365548 Stock #: SCV8076

SCV8076 VIN: 2HGFE2F24NH112725

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Lunar Silver Metallic

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # SCV8076

Mileage 17,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.