2022 Honda Civic

17,000 KM

Details Description

$31,600

+ tax & licensing
$31,600

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

2022 Honda Civic

2022 Honda Civic

Sedan *IN STOCK* Carplay, Heated Seats, Rmt Start!!

2022 Honda Civic

Sedan *IN STOCK* Carplay, Heated Seats, Rmt Start!!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$31,600

+ taxes & licensing

17,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9365548
  • Stock #: SCV8076
  • VIN: 2HGFE2F24NH112725

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SCV8076
  • Mileage 17,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** ON THE LOT READY TO ROLL!! *** ALL NEW FOR 2022!! NEXT GENERATION!! *** HEATED SEATS + LANE ASSIST + ADAPTIVE CRUISE + REMOTE START!! *** APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO! *** The NEW Iteration of your Favorite Compact Sedan!! This one takes the cake with a whole whack of options AND a EPA rated 35 MPG!!! AS NEW! Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

Comes with two Keys & Fobs, balance of 5 YR HONDA WARRANTY, and custom fit mats. YES ONLY 17,000 Kms! Priced to sell at just $31,600 with Financing and Extended Warranty Available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

