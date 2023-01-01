$31,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-272-6161
2022 Honda Civic
SEDAN LX
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
$31,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9481782
- Stock #: 22489A
- VIN: 2HGFE2F22NH128826
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White[Platinum White Pearl]
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 3,160 KM
Vehicle Description
Hi Friend! New Year, New Ride - Start the new year off right with a new vehicle from Ride Time! As interest rates remain high and new car prices continue to climb, making them out of reach for many people, the demand for affordable used cars priced under $30,000 will only continue to grow. At Ride Time, we understand this need and offer a wide selection of reliable and budget-friendly vehicles to meet this demand. With an average of 100 cars always priced under $30,000 in stock, we have the selection and pricing options to help you find the perfect car for your needs and budget. We pride ourselves on offering vehicles that are reconditioned above industry standards and priced below market value using third-party software. Plus, all of our cars come with a fresh Manitoba Safety inspection, a free CarFax history report, our "Oil 4 Life Program" (which saves you approximately $200 per year), and we do not sell rebuilt or salvage vehicles. As a bonus, we are the only dealership in Manitoba that offers AIR MILES® Reward Miles. You can also build custom payment plans and even buy online for a contactless experience at https://fast.ridetime.ca. If you have a trade-in, we welcome it! To apply for financing on this vehicle or any of our used cars, visit https://fast.ridetime.ca/pre_approve. If you're not local, don't worry we ship all over the world. Thank you for considering Ride Time for all your transportation needs. For 24/7 support, you can even text us at 204-789-1639 or contact us on Facebook Messenger https://m.me/ridetime. We appreciate the opportunity to earn your business and look forward to helping you find the perfect car for your needs and budget. Start the new year off right with a new vehicle from Ride Time! Don't miss out on our special deals and discounts this month come in today and drive away in a new ride!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Ride Time
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.