Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Honda Odyssey

21,852 KM

Details Description Features

$52,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$52,500

+ taxes & licensing

Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

Contact Seller
2022 Honda Odyssey

2022 Honda Odyssey

EX-L RES | Leather | DVD | Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Honda Odyssey

EX-L RES | Leather | DVD | Sunroof

Location

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

  1. 9393835
  2. 9393835
  3. 9393835
  4. 9393835
  5. 9393835
  6. 9393835
Contact Seller

$52,500

+ taxes & licensing

21,852KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9393835
  • Stock #: 263490

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 21,852 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 1 owner, locally owned & serviced 2022 Honda Odyssey that just arrived in luxurious EX-L RES trim! Lots of factory warranty remaining plus a very long list of features including: heated leather seating w/driver memory, sunroof, heated steering wheel, remote starter, power sliding doors & tailgate, Apple Carplay/Android Auto and your family will love the Advanced Rear Entertainment System w/10.2 inch screen & Blu-ray player. Plus as an added bonus, you also get a full compliment of safety features including: adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, lane keep assist, lane departure warning and LaneWatch blind spot display

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
HD Radio
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
OBSIDIAN BLUE PEARL
Requires Subscription
BLACK LEATHER SEAT TRIM
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Audi Winnipeg

2022 Honda Odyssey E...
 21,852 KM
$52,500 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Edge Titan...
 75,370 KM
$34,000 + tax & lic
2018 Audi S4 Sedan T...
 40,416 KM
$51,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

Call Dealer

204-977-XXXX

(click to show)

204-977-6873

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory