$52,500+ tax & licensing
204-977-6873
2022 Honda Odyssey
EX-L RES | Leather | DVD | Sunroof
Location
Audi Winnipeg
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
$52,500
- Listing ID: 9393835
- Stock #: 263490
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Obsidian Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 21,852 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 1 owner, locally owned & serviced 2022 Honda Odyssey that just arrived in luxurious EX-L RES trim! Lots of factory warranty remaining plus a very long list of features including: heated leather seating w/driver memory, sunroof, heated steering wheel, remote starter, power sliding doors & tailgate, Apple Carplay/Android Auto and your family will love the Advanced Rear Entertainment System w/10.2 inch screen & Blu-ray player. Plus as an added bonus, you also get a full compliment of safety features including: adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, lane keep assist, lane departure warning and LaneWatch blind spot display
