Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with: *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Full clean and detail Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277. Dealer Permit #5266

2022 Honda Pilot

24,152 KM

Details Description Features

$46,487

+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda Pilot

Sport Apple CarPlay | Android Auto | Bluetooth

2022 Honda Pilot

Sport Apple CarPlay | Android Auto | Bluetooth

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

  1. 10917542
  2. 10917542
$46,487

+ taxes & licensing

24,152KM
Used
VIN 5FNYF6H37NB506677

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Interior
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # F5CPM3
  • Mileage 24,152 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
4.33 Axle Ratio
1 Skid Plate
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection
73.8 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control and steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters
Engine: 3.5L V6 SOHC 24V i-VTEC -inc: direct injection, Eco Assist system, idle-stop and Variable Cylinder Management (VCM)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
GVWR: 2,720 kgs

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Wheels w/Machined Accents
Tires: P245/50R20 102H AS
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
MP3/auxiliary input jack
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/10-way power adjustment including power lumbar support
Leather Door Trim Insert
8-Way Driver Seat
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Distance Pacing
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/10-way power adjustment including power lumbar support, passenger's seat w/4-way manual adjustment, driver's seat armrest and passenger's seat armrest
Digital/Analog Appearance
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Cloth 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints

Convenience

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Emergency Sos
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Collision Mitigation-Front

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth Streaming Audio
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Window grid and fixed antenna
Radio: 264-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability, 7 speakers including subwoofer, HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface w/steering-wheel mounted controls, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, displ...

Additional Features

Manual Fold Into Floor
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Curtain 1st
HondaLink
Display Audio System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Manual Recline
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
2 USB device connectors
Siri Eyes Free compatibility
SMS text message/E-mail function
7 speakers including subwoofer
cabin control app
passenger's seat w/4-way manual adjustment
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Cloth 3rd Row Seat Front
HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface w/steering-wheel mounted controls
Speed-sensitive Volume Control (SVC) and Wi-Fi tethering
Radio: 264-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability
driver's seat armrest and passenger's seat armrest

2022 Honda Pilot