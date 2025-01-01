Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating. Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent? We are a verifiable priced dealer Full tank of gas with purchase All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive! Dealer Permit # 9743 Dealer permit #9387

2022 Honda Pilot

61,175 KM

Details Description Features

$47,895

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Honda Pilot

Black Edition Leather | Navigation | Apple Carplay | DVD | 2nd Row Captains Chairs

Watch This Vehicle
13141762

2022 Honda Pilot

Black Edition Leather | Navigation | Apple Carplay | DVD | 2nd Row Captains Chairs

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

  1. 13141762
  2. 13141762
  3. 13141762
Contact Seller

$47,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
61,175KM
VIN 5FNYF6H0XNB502130

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 61,175 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating.

Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent?
We are a verifiable priced dealer
Full tank of gas with purchase
All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report

Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Dealer Permit # 9743
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW and Cross Traffic Monitor
Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Garage door transmitter
Bucket front seats
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Distance Pacing

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Tires: P235/50R18 AS Run-Flat
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control and steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters

Additional Features

speed-sensitive volume control
radio data system (RDS)
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Manual Fold Into Floor
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Manual Recline
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
streaming audio via Bluetooth wireless technology
INFINITI InTouch navigation w/INFINITI InTouch services
Radio: AM/FM w/Single In-Dash CD/DVD Player -inc: INFINITI controller w/8" WVGA colour touch-screen display
INFINITI InTouch navigation w/8" VGA LCD colour touch-screen display
Lane Guidance and 3-D building graphics
MP3 playback capability
INFINITI voice recognition for audio
INFINITI InTouch services select w/90 day complimentary trial access to convenience services
navigation and vehicle information systems
SiriusXM satellite radio w/90 day complimentary trial access
SiriusXM TrafficTM w/real-time traffic information and 90 day complimentary trial access
Bose Cabin Surround sound system w/digital 5.1 decoding and 15 speakers
Bose Centerpoint 2 signal processing
USB connection ports (2-1st row
1-2nd row) for iPod interface and other compatible devices and auxiliary audio/video input jacks in front centre console

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Honda on Regent

Used 2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid EX-L Hybrid | Leather | Apple Carplay for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid EX-L Hybrid | Leather | Apple Carplay 52,644 KM $43,985 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid Touring Touring | Leather | Navigation | Hybrid for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid Touring Touring | Leather | Navigation | Hybrid 44,774 KM $45,998 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Sentra SV Low Mileage | Bluetooth for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Nissan Sentra SV Low Mileage | Bluetooth 15,961 KM $24,996 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Honda on Regent

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-6644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$47,895

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

2022 Honda Pilot