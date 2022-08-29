2022 Honda Pilot

Sale $60,149 + taxes & licensing 1 5 , 4 5 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9202195

9202195 Stock #: F4RUUV

F4RUUV VIN: 5FNYF6H0XNB500300

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 15,450 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Hill Descent Control Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 4.33 Axle Ratio 1 Skid Plate Battery w/Run Down Protection 73.8 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,650 kgs Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control and steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters Engine: 3.5L V6 SOHC 24V i-VTEC -inc: direct injection, Eco Assist system, idle-stop and Variable Cylinder Management (VCM) Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Black grille Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Laminated Glass Roof Rack Rails Only Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Tires: P245/50R20 102H AS Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Black Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Tires: P235/50R18 AS Run-Flat Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Security System Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering Compass rear window defogger Leather Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitor Universal Garage Door Opener PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Bucket front seats Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Leather Door Trim Insert 8-Way Driver Seat Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts Distance Pacing Illuminated Front Cupholder Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Rear Seat Mounted Armrest w/Storage Passenger Seat Digital/Analog Appearance 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW and Cross Traffic Monitor Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Power Options Power Mirrors Powertrain Automatic Transmission Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating 3RD ROW SEATING Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Media / Nav / Comm 2 Wireless Headphones Entertainment System w/Blu-Ray And Digital Media 2 LCD Monitors In The Front and 1 LCD Row Monitor In The Rear Window Grid And Fixed Diversity Antenna Additional Features Entertainment Package Anti-Starter MEMORY MIRRORS Power Folding Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Full-Time All-Wheel Drive Manual Fold Into Floor 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Manual Recline Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire

