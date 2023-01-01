$56,981+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-888-2277
2022 Honda Pilot
Touring 8-Passenger Leather | Navi | DVD | Apple CarPlay | Android Auto
Location
Birchwood Honda West
3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5
204-888-2277
$56,981
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9787051
- Stock #: F51B3D
- VIN: 5FNYF6H9XNB501252
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 32,922 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean CARFAX, No Reported Accidents!
Great Condition!
Locally Owned!
So visit us online or in-person to schedule a test drive!
- Power Moonroof
- Navigation System
- Heated & Cooled Front Seats
- Leather Trimmed Seating
- Hands Free Lift Gate
- Front & Rear Parking Sensors
- Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
- Rear View Camera
Safety Features
- Forward Collision Warning
- Collision Mitigation Braking
- Lane Departure Warning
- Lane Keeping Assist System
- Road Departure Mitigation
- Adaptive Cruise Control
and much more!
Ready to upgrade your ride? Our pre-owned 2022 Honda Pilot is the perfect choice. Come down to Birchwood Honda West to see how you can find your new ride!
Why buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in
Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment!
Trade-in guarantee We buy your vehicle(s) even if you dont buy ours! We dont
charge documentation fees or any other hidden charges.
We provide a free CARFAX Vehicle Report, and when you purchase your pre-owned
vehicle, you receive a full clean and detail with a full tank of gas.
We are located in the Pointe West AutoPark, Portage Ave West at the Perimeter Hwy.
Please contact us with the phone number provided above.
Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model.
Plus taxes OAC
Dealer Permit #5266
Dealer permit #5266
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Convenience
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Trim
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Honda West
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.