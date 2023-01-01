2022 Honda Pilot

Sale $56,981 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 2 , 9 2 2 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 32,922 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes All Wheel Drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 4.33 Axle Ratio 1 Skid Plate Battery w/Run Down Protection 73.8 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,650 kgs Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control and steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters Engine: 3.5L V6 SOHC 24V i-VTEC -inc: direct injection, Eco Assist system, idle-stop and Variable Cylinder Management (VCM) Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille SPLASH GUARDS Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Laminated Glass Roof Rack Rails Only Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Wheels w/Machined Accents Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Tires: P245/50R20 102H AS Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Immobilizer tilt steering Compass remote start Navigation System Rear View Camera Heated rear seats Driver Information Centre HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release PERIMETER ALARM Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Leather Door Trim Insert 8-Way Driver Seat Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts Distance Pacing Illuminated Front Cupholder Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Digital/Analog Appearance 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/10-way power adjustment including power lumbar support, driver's seat position memory, passenger's seat w/4-way power adjustment, driver's seat adjustable armrest and passenger's seat adjusta... Safety Traction Control Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW and Cross Traffic Monitor Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Seating Leather Interior COOLED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth HD Radio Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 Wireless Headphones 2 LCD Monitors In The Front and 1 LCD Row Monitor In The Rear Window Grid And Fixed Diversity Antenna Rear Entertainment System w/Blu-Ray And Digital Media Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Power Lift Gates ABS and Driveline Traction Control Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Parking Aid Sensor Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Keeping Assist Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Departure Warning 5.1 SURROUND SOUND 11 speakers including subwoofer HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface w/steering-wheel mounted controls Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Radio: 600-Watt AM/FM/CD Premium Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2) 7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming Appl

