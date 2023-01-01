2022 Honda Ridgeline

$52,638 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 5 , 1 4 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10463559

10463559 Stock #: F58X49

F58X49 VIN: 5FPYK3F78NB501625

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Obsidian Blue Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F58X49

Mileage 35,144 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Hill Descent Control Trailer Wiring Harness Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 4.33 Axle Ratio Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Full-Time All-Wheel Drive Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Battery w/Run Down Protection 73.8 L Fuel Tank Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Engine: 3.5L 24V SOHC i-VTEC V6 -inc: direct injection and Eco Assist system GVWR: 2,730 kgs (6,019 lbs) Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel 674.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel integrated storage Spray-in Bed Liner Black rear step bumper LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Tires: P225/65R17 AS Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Grille w/Chrome Bar Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Regular Composite Box Style Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Tires: P245/60R18 105H AS Power Rear Window w/Defroster Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Compact Spare Tire w/Box Carrier Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Tailgate w/Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer Compass Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Driver Information Centre PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Auxiliary audio input jack Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Bucket front seats Air filtration MP3/auxiliary input jack Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Pickup Cargo Box Lights 8-Way Driver Seat Distance Pacing Illuminated Front Cupholder Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/10-way power adjustment including power lumbar support, driver's seat position memory and passenger's seat w/4-way power adjustment 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Digital/Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Safety Brake Assist Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW and Cross Traffic Monitor Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Convenience Clock Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Audio input jack Integrated roof antenna aux audio input jack Bluetooth Streaming Audio HD Radio Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan Audio Theft Deterrent Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Android Auto Apple CarPlay Radio: 540-Watt AM/FM Premium Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability, 8 speakers including subwoofer, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, display audio system w/HondaLink including navigation, truck-bed audio system, Bluetooth streamin... Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Additional Features USB port LIFT HEATED REAR BENCH SEAT Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC) 911 Assist Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator SiriusXM recline 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Radio Data System and External Memory Control Siri Eyes Free compatibility In-Dash Mounted Single CD 8 speakers including subwoofer truck-bed audio system Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices 7" colour display w/multi-touch display audio system w/HondaLink including navigation Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2) 7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming SYNC voice-activated communications & entertainment system -inc: Bluetooth capability Radio: 540-Watt AM/FM Premium Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability Climate Controlled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power front seats (slide thigh support) w/2-way power lumbar support and driver memory Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar 4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats Radio: Bose AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: 9 speakers; 4 door 2 tweeter 1 centre and 1 woofer (2 built-in speakers) Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/streaming audio and hands-free text messaging assistant NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and Siri Eyes Free Wi-Fi tethering and wireless charging 4 USB device connector SMS text message e-mail function

