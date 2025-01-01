Menu
Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with: *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Full clean and detail Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277.

2022 Honda Ridgeline

57,943 KM

Details

$43,932

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Honda Ridgeline

Sport Locally Owned

12570389

2022 Honda Ridgeline

Sport Locally Owned

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

$43,932

+ taxes & licensing

Used
57,943KM
VIN 5FPYK3F15NB500413

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Radiant Red Metallic II
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 57,943 KM

Vehicle Description

Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Full clean and detail

Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277.

Dealer Permit #5266
Dealer permit #5266

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
MP3/auxiliary input jack
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/10-way power adjustment including power lumbar support and passenger's seat w/4-way power adjustment
ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL (ACC)

Convenience

Clock

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Cross Traffic Monitor
Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Tires: P245/60R18 105H AS
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Compact Spare Tire w/Box Carrier
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC)
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Siri Eyes Free compatibility
Display Audio system w/HondaLink
7 speakers including subwoofer
Radio: 225-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability
Wi-Fi tethering and wireless charging
SMS text message
e-mail function
2 USB device connector

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2022 Honda Ridgeline