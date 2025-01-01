Menu
Dealer permit #5686

2022 Hyundai Elantra

50,935 KM

$24,998

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred 5.99% O.A.C |

12650181

2022 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred 5.99% O.A.C |

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
50,935KM
VIN KMHLM4AG9NU229275

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Electric Shadow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 50,935 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Trunk Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/voice recognition
Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
2 Door Curb/Courtesy
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Dual USB Ports
Radio: AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM Display Audio -inc: 8" high resolution touch screen display
wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
speed-sensitive automatic volume control and Blue Link connected car system

