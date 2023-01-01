2022 Hyundai Elantra N Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers | Must See Car !

Sale $36,770 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 , 2 4 7 K M Used

F53J5W VIN: KMHLW4AK5NU003765

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 8,247 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar 150 amp alternator Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential Battery w/Run Down Protection Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Suspension 47 L Fuel Tank Engine: 2.0L T-GDI I4 -inc: Flat power Transmission: 6-Speed Manual w/REV-Match 3.18 Axle Ratio Interior Immobilizer Compass Driver Information Centre PERIMETER ALARM glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Front centre armrest w/storage Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Full Carpet Floor Covering Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Fixed Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints BlueLink Tracker System Passenger Seat Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Trunk Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital Appearance Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Suede Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Heated Sport Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjusted driver's seat and 4-way manually adjusted front passenger's seat Convenience Clock Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) w/Pedestrian Detection Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot Parking Distance Warning - Reverse (PDW-R) Rear Parking Sensors Lane Follow Assist (LFA) Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Driver Monitoring-Alert Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Light tinted glass Tire mobility kit LED brakelights Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Black Side Windows Trim Wing Spoiler Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Coloured Bodyside Insert Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Tires: P245/35R19 Summer -inc: High-performance Wheels: 19" x 8.0J Aluminum Alloy -inc: Machine finish black pearl Media / Nav / Comm Window grid and roof mount antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan Navtraffic Real-Time Traffic Display Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation Additional Features Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

