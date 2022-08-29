Menu
2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5

12,451 KM

Details

$77,991

+ tax & licensing
$77,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5

2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5

Preferred Long Range AWD

2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5

Preferred Long Range AWD

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$77,991

+ taxes & licensing

12,451KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9092509
  Stock #: F4RWFG
  VIN: KM8KNDAF2NU083723

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cyber Grey
  • Interior Colour Gray 2-tone
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F4RWFG
  • Mileage 12,451 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming Soon!!!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Hill Descent Control
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 110kW AC Synchronous Electric Motor
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: Single-Speed Reduction Gear -inc: paddle shifters w/regenerative braking system, column-mounted shift-by-wire and drive mode select
4.706 Axle Ratio
Lithium Polymer Traction Battery w/10.9 kW Onboard Charger, 6.75 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V,1 Hr Charge Time @ 440V and 77.4 kWh Capacity
Engine: 239kW Electric Motor
GVWR: 2,540 kgs
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Parking Distance Warning - Reverse (PDW-R) Rear Parking Sensors
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) w/Pedestrian, Cyclist & Junction-Turning Detection and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA)
Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Audio input jack
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Bucket front seats
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Systems Monitor
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Passenger Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Charge Port Door
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital Appearance
BlueLink Connected Car System (3-year complimentary subscription Tracker System
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat w/height adjustment and 2-way power lumbar and 6-way manually adjustable front passenger seat
BlueLink Connected Car System (3-year complimentary subscription Selective Service Internet Access
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Sliding Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Automatic Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Integrated roof antenna
HD Radio
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and External Memory Control
Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 12.3" colour touchscreen, SiriusXM w/6-speakers and onboard Navigation and Traffic flow and incident data via HD Radio, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth multiple device connection (up to two devices)
6 harman/kardon Speakers
Clock
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Wing Spoiler
Wheels: 19" x 7.5J Alloy
Tires: 235/55R19
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Grey Bodyside Mouldings, Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim
HEATED
Remote keyless entry w/content theft system
Anti-Starter
Telematics
USB port
aux audio input jack
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
electric drive
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
911 Assist
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
1 Spd Automatic Transmission
Plug-In Electric Fuel System
Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2)
7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming
SYNC voice-activated communications & entertainment system -inc: Bluetooth capability
Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 12.3" colour touchscreen
SiriusXM w/6-speakers and onboard Navigation and Traffic flow and incident data via HD Radio
and Bluetooth multiple device connection (up to two devices)
Lithium Polymer Traction Battery w/10.9 kW Onboard Charger
6.75 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V
1 Hr Charge Time @ 440V and 77.4 kWh Capacity
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) w/Pedestrian
Cyclist & Junction-Turning Detection and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA)
Voltec (149 hp [111 kW.] motoring power
273 lb-ft [370 N-m] of torque
74 hp [55 kW.] generating power)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

