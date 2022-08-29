2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5

AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio

Integrated roof antenna

HD Radio

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Radio w/Seek-Scan

Real-Time Traffic Display

Streaming Audio

Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and External Memory Control

Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 12.3" colour touchscreen, SiriusXM w/6-speakers and onboard Navigation and Traffic flow and incident data via HD Radio, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth multiple device connection (up to two devices)