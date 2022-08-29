2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5

Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Passenger Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Charge Port Door
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital Appearance
BlueLink Connected Car System (3-year complimentary subscription Tracker System
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat w/height adjustment and 2-way power lumbar and 6-way manually adjustable front passenger seat
BlueLink Connected Car System (3-year complimentary subscription Selective Service Internet Access
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Sliding Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Automatic Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Integrated roof antenna
HD Radio
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and External Memory Control
Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 12.3" colour touchscreen, SiriusXM w/6-speakers and onboard Navigation and Traffic flow and incident data via HD Radio, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth multiple device connection (up to two devices)
6 harman/kardon Speakers
Clock
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator