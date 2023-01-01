2022 Hyundai KONA

Sale $31,991 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 4 , 4 8 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10635324

10635324 Stock #: F59WTU

F59WTU VIN: KM8K2CAB0NU834897

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Misty Jungle

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 24,480 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Permanent locking hubs 150 amp alternator Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars SACHS Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential 50 L Fuel Tank Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Engine: 2.0L MPI 4-Cylinder DOHC Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic -inc: OD lock-up torque converter and electronic shift lock system 5.715 Axle Ratio GVWR: 1,875 kgs Exterior Fog Lights Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Wheels w/Silver Accents Roof Rack Rails Only Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Tires: P215/55R17 All-Season Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off Safety Brake Assist Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners BlueLink Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) w/Pedestrian Detection Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot Cruise Control-Steering Assist Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Driver Monitoring-Alert Interior Trip Computer Illuminated Entry PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cloth Seat Trim Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Blue Link Selective Service Internet Access Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Full Carpet Floor Covering Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror BlueLink Tracker System Smart Device Remote Engine Start Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital Appearance Convenience Clock Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth hands-free phone system Radio w/Seek-Scan 1 LCD Monitor In The Front turn-by-turn navigation directions Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation Additional Features ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation iPod/USB Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control Front Vented Discs Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers BlueLink (w/3-year trial) Emergency Sos wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and shark fin antenna 8" touch-screen display mp3 auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted)

