Manitobas #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why! We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want! Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask! All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include: *Full Multi-point Inspection *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Detailed cleaning Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail! Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai! Dealer permit #4423

2022 Hyundai KONA

62,353 KM

Details Description Features

$35,991

+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai KONA

Electric Ultimate Certified | 4.99% Available

2022 Hyundai KONA

Electric Ultimate Certified | 4.99% Available

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$35,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
62,353KM
VIN KM8K33AG9NU153727

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour DIVE IN JEJU
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F5M6M2
  • Mileage 62,353 KM

Vehicle Description

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!

We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want!

Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:

*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

Dealer permit #4423
Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
SACHS Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 2,160 kgs
Engine: 150 kW Electric Motor -inc: 64.0 kWh battery
7.981 Axle Ratio
Transmission: Single-Speed Reduction Gear -inc: paddle shifters for regenerative braking, Drive Mode Select (DMS) and shift-by-wire
Lithium Polymer (lipo) Traction Battery w/7.2 kW Onboard Charger, 9 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and1 Hr Charge Time @ 440V

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca)
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Highway Driving Assist (HDA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Rear View Monitor (RVM) Back-Up Camera

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Trip Computer
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Apple CarPlay
Passenger Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Charge Port Door
Digital Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Wheels w/Silver w/Painted Accents
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum Alloy
Tires: P215/55R17 AS Low Rolling Resistance
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Bodyside Insert, Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
HD Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Android Auto
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Premium Audio System -inc: 10.25" colour LCD touchscreen, 2 iPod/MP3/auxiliary input jacks, Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/phonebook transfer, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, BlueLink connected car services w/3-year subscription, Sir...

Additional Features

null
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Voice Command Recognition
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
2 iPod/MP3/auxiliary input jacks
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/phonebook transfer
BlueLink connected car services w/3-year subscription
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Premium Audio System -inc: 10.25" colour LCD touchscreen
9 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and1 Hr Charge Time @ 440V
embedded navigation w/split screen display
multiple device connection
Transmission: Single-Speed Reduction Gear -inc: paddle shifters for regenerative braking
Drive Mode Select (DMS) and shift-by-wire
Lithium Polymer (lipo) Traction Battery w/7.2 kW Onboard Charger
traffic flow and incident data free via HD Radio (HERE) and harman/kardon premium audio w/8 speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2022 Hyundai KONA