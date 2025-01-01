Menu
Dealer permit #4423

2022 Hyundai KONA

58,894 KM

$25,972

+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai KONA

PREFERRED SPECIAL EDITION

12110228

2022 Hyundai KONA

PREFERRED SPECIAL EDITION

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$25,972

+ taxes & licensing

Used
58,894KM
VIN KM8K2CAB8NU863466

  • Exterior Colour Pulse Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 58,894 KM

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
BlueLink
and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (rccw)
Blind Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot

Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Manual air conditioning
Rigid cargo cover
Cloth Seat Trim
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Start

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Tires: P215/55R17 All-Season
Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.0L MPI 4-Cylinder DOHC
Transmission: Intelligent Variable (IVT) -inc: OD lock-up torque converter and electronic shift lock system

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
iPod/USB
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Front Vented Discs
Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers
BlueLink (w/3-year trial) Emergency Sos
wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and shark fin antenna
8" touch-screen display
mp3 auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted)

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

2022 Hyundai KONA