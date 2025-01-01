Menu
Account
Sign In
Manitobas #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why! We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want! Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask! All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include: *Full Multi-point Inspection *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Detailed cleaning Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail! Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai! Dealer permit #4423 Dealer permit #4423

2022 Hyundai KONA

69,615 KM

Details Description Features

$27,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Hyundai KONA

N Line Certified | 3.99% Available

Watch This Vehicle
12151593

2022 Hyundai KONA

N Line Certified | 3.99% Available

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

Contact Seller

$27,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
69,615KM
VIN KM8K5CA37NU826232

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Atlas White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 69,615 KM

Vehicle Description

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!

We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want!

Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:

*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
BlueLink
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
Trip Computer
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
LEATHER SEAT TRIM
PERIMETER ALARM
Rigid cargo cover
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Automatic Air Conditioning
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Selective service internet access
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat and 2-way driver's seat power lumbar support
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Start
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 1.6L Turbo GDI II 4-Cylinder DOHC

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Tires: P235/45R18 All-Season
Wheels: 18" x 7.5J Aluminum
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
iPod/USB and MP3 auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted)
8 harman/kardon Speakers
BlueLink (w/3-year trial) Emergency Sos
10.25" colour touchscreen (AVN 5.0)
Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/HD/MP3 Audio System -inc: on-board navigation and traffic flow and incident data free via HD radio (HERE)
Apple CarPlay and shark-fin antenna
Transmission: 7-Speed Dual Clutch (DCT) -inc: electronic shift lock system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

Used 2015 Volkswagen Beetle Coupe Sportline The mileage is not a mistake ! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2015 Volkswagen Beetle Coupe Sportline The mileage is not a mistake ! 9,552 KM $25,993 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium Local Vehicle | Heated Seats & Steering for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium Local Vehicle | Heated Seats & Steering 69,059 KM $16,993 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred Sun & Tech Pkg | New Tires | New Brakes for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred Sun & Tech Pkg | New Tires | New Brakes 60,862 KM $21,992 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2022 Hyundai KONA