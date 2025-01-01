Menu
Account
Sign In
Manitobas #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why! We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want! Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask! Experience the perfect blend of style and practicality with this 2022 Hyundai Kona Preferred Special Edition! This accident-free SUV offers exceptional value and versatility for urban adventurers and small families alike. Key Highlights: - All-Wheel Drive for enhanced stability and traction - Heated leather steering wheel for luxurious comfort - Advanced safety features including Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist - Adaptive cruise control with Traffic Stop-Go functionality - Spacious interior with 60-40 folding rear seats for flexible cargo options - Fuel-efficient 2.0L engine with Intelligent Variable Transmission - User-friendly infotainment system with voice activation At Birchwood Hyundai, were committed to providing a seamless car-buying experience. Whether you prefer to shop online or visit our dealership, were here to assist you every step of the way. Ready to make this Kona yours? Schedule a test drive, start your purchase process online, or contact our friendly team for any questions. Your perfect ride awaits! All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include: *Full Multi-point Inspection *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Detailed cleaning Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail! Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai! Dealer permit #4423 Dealer permit #4423

2022 Hyundai KONA

40,007 KM

Details Description Features

$26,991

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Hyundai KONA

Preferred Special Edition Certified | 3.99% Available

Watch This Vehicle
12626928

2022 Hyundai KONA

Preferred Special Edition Certified | 3.99% Available

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 12626928
  2. 12626928
  3. 12626928
  4. 12626928
  5. 12626928
Contact Seller

$26,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
40,007KM
VIN KM8K2CAB2NU780485

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour PHANTOM BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 40,007 KM

Vehicle Description

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!

We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want!

Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
Experience the perfect blend of style and practicality with this 2022 Hyundai Kona Preferred Special Edition! This accident-free SUV offers exceptional value and versatility for urban adventurers and small families alike.

Key Highlights:
- All-Wheel Drive for enhanced stability and traction
- Heated leather steering wheel for luxurious comfort
- Advanced safety features including Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Adaptive cruise control with Traffic Stop-Go functionality
- Spacious interior with 60-40 folding rear seats for flexible cargo options
- Fuel-efficient 2.0L engine with Intelligent Variable Transmission
- User-friendly infotainment system with voice activation

At Birchwood Hyundai, we're committed to providing a seamless car-buying experience. Whether you prefer to shop online or visit our dealership, we're here to assist you every step of the way. Ready to make this Kona yours? Schedule a test drive, start your purchase process online, or contact our friendly team for any questions. Your perfect ride awaits!
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:

*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
BlueLink
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Perimeter Alarm
Manual air conditioning
Rigid cargo cover
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Selective service internet access
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth hands-free phone system

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.0L MPI 4-Cylinder DOHC
Transmission: Intelligent Variable (IVT) -inc: OD lock-up torque converter and electronic shift lock system

Additional Features

null
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
iPod/USB
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Front Vented Discs
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers
wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and shark fin antenna
8" touch-screen display
mp3 auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

Used 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Luxury Certified | 4.49% Available for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Luxury Certified | 4.49% Available 30,375 KM $44,521 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai KONA Preferred Certified | 3.99% Available for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Hyundai KONA Preferred Certified | 3.99% Available 13,541 KM $29,991 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate Calligraphy Certified | 4.49% Available for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate Calligraphy Certified | 4.49% Available 35,334 KM $52,441 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,991

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2022 Hyundai KONA