2022 Hyundai KONA

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
SACHS Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: Single-Speed Reduction Gear -inc: button type shift-by-wire and sport mode
Engine: 150 kW Electric Motor -inc: 64.0 kWh battery
Lithium Polymer Traction Battery w/7.2 kW Onboard Charger, 9 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and1 Hr Charge Time @ 440V
Low Tire Pressure Warning
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca)
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Rear View Monitor (RVM) Back-Up Camera
Universal Garage Door Opener
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Charge Port Door
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat w/driver 2-way power lumbar support
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Wheels w/Silver w/Painted Accents
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum Alloy
Tires: P215/55R17 AS Low Rolling Resistance
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Bodyside Insert, Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Premium Audio System -inc: 10.25" colour LCD touchscreen, 2 iPod/MP3/auxiliary input jacks, Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/phonebook transfer, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, BlueLink connected car services w/3-year subscription, Sir...
Remote keyless entry w/content theft system
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
