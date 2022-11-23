Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Hyundai KONA

12,727 KM

Details Description Features

$54,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$54,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2022 Hyundai KONA

2022 Hyundai KONA

Electric Ultimate Coming Soon !!!

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Hyundai KONA

Electric Ultimate Coming Soon !!!

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 9434598
  2. 9434598
  3. 9434598
  4. 9434598
  5. 9434598
Contact Seller

$54,991

+ taxes & licensing

12,727KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9434598
  • Stock #: F4W5RD
  • VIN: KM8K33AG5NU153725

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour DIVE IN JEJU
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F4W5RD
  • Mileage 12,727 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Certified.

2022 Hyundai Kona Electric Ultimate 150 kW Electric Motor 1-Speed Automatic FWD Dive in Jeju

Blind Spot Detection, 8 Speakers, Active Cruise Control, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Emergency communication system: BlueLink (w/3-year trial), Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, harman/kardon® Speakers, Heads-Up Display, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Premium Audio System, Rain sensing wipers.

Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards
The destination for you and your familys automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call us at 204-633-2420 or go to birchwoodhyundai.com to get started
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
SACHS Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 2,160 kgs
Transmission: Single-Speed Reduction Gear -inc: button type shift-by-wire and sport mode
Engine: 150 kW Electric Motor -inc: 64.0 kWh battery
7.981 Axle Ratio
Lithium Polymer Traction Battery w/7.2 kW Onboard Charger, 9 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and1 Hr Charge Time @ 440V
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca)
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Rear View Monitor (RVM) Back-Up Camera
Air Conditioning
Compass
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Rear View Camera
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Universal Garage Door Opener
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Garage door transmitter
Bucket front seats
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo shade
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Passenger Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Charge Port Door
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat w/driver 2-way power lumbar support
Digital Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Spoiler
tinted windows
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Wheels w/Silver w/Painted Accents
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum Alloy
Tires: P215/55R17 AS Low Rolling Resistance
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Bodyside Insert, Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Premium Audio System -inc: 10.25" colour LCD touchscreen, 2 iPod/MP3/auxiliary input jacks, Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/phonebook transfer, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, BlueLink connected car services w/3-year subscription, Sir...
Remote keyless entry w/content theft system
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Sirius
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
LIFT
HEATED REAR BENCH SEAT
electric drive
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
recline
Electric Engine
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
1 Spd Automatic Transmission
2 iPod/MP3/auxiliary input jacks
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/phonebook transfer
BlueLink connected car services w/3-year subscription
Lithium Polymer Traction Battery w/7.2 kW Onboard Charger
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Premium Audio System -inc: 10.25" colour LCD touchscreen
9 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and1 Hr Charge Time @ 440V
Climate Controlled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power front seats (slide
thigh support) w/2-way power lumbar support and driver memory
Voltec (149 hp [111 kW.] motoring power
273 lb-ft [370 N-m] of torque
74 hp [55 kW.] generating power)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

2020 Hyundai Tucson ...
 27,361 KM
$28,991 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Santa F...
 28,440 KM
$41,991 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai KONA Pr...
 69,976 KM
$28,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory