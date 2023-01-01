Menu
2022 Hyundai KONA

22,767 KM

Details Description Features

$51,991

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Electric PREFERRED

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

Sale

22,767KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cyber Grey w/Phantom Black Roof
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 22,767 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

2022 Hyundai Kona Electric Preferred w/Two Tone 150 kW Electric Motor 1-Speed Automatic FWD Ciber Grey w/Phantom Black Roof

8 Speakers, Active Cruise Control, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Cloth Seat Trim, Emergency communication system: BlueLink (w/3-year trial), Fully automatic headlights, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Premium Audio System, Rear Parking Sensors.
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

The destination for you and your family's automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
SACHS Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 2,160 kgs
Transmission: Single-Speed Reduction Gear -inc: button type shift-by-wire and sport mode
Engine: 150 kW Electric Motor -inc: 64.0 kWh battery
7.981 Axle Ratio
Lithium Polymer Traction Battery w/7.2 kW Onboard Charger, 9 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and1 Hr Charge Time @ 440V
Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Parking Sensors
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca)
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Rear View Monitor (RVM) Back-Up Camera
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Bucket front seats
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo shade
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Passenger Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Charge Port Door
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manual adjustable front seats w/height adjustment
Digital Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Roof Rack Rails Only
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Wheels w/Silver w/Painted Accents
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum Alloy
Tires: P215/55R17 AS Low Rolling Resistance
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Bodyside Insert, Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Fixed antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Premium Audio System -inc: 8.0" colour LCD touchscreen, 2 iPod/MP3/auxiliary input jacks, Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/phonebook transfer, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, BlueLink connected car services w/3-year subscri...
Remote keyless entry w/content theft system
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver Side Airbag
electric drive
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
1 Spd Automatic Transmission
2 iPod/MP3/auxiliary input jacks
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/phonebook transfer
Lithium Polymer Traction Battery w/7.2 kW Onboard Charger
Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Premium Audio System -inc: 8.0" colour LCD touchscreen
BlueLink connected car services w/3-year subscripti
9 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and1 Hr Charge Time @ 440V
Voltec (149 hp [111 kW.] motoring power
273 lb-ft [370 N-m] of torque
74 hp [55 kW.] generating power)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

