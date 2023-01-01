2022 Hyundai KONA

Listing ID: 9482064 Stock #: F4WR9T VIN: KM8K23AG0NU137435
Exterior Colour
Cyber Grey w/Phantom Black Roof
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Electric
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Stock #
F4WR9T
Mileage
22,767 KM
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
SACHS Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: Single-Speed Reduction Gear -inc: button type shift-by-wire and sport mode
Engine: 150 kW Electric Motor -inc: 64.0 kWh battery
Lithium Polymer Traction Battery w/7.2 kW Onboard Charger, 9 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and1 Hr Charge Time @ 440V
Safety
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca)
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Rear View Monitor (RVM) Back-Up Camera
Interior
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Charge Port Door
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manual adjustable front seats w/height adjustment
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Exterior
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Wheels w/Silver w/Painted Accents
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum Alloy
Tires: P215/55R17 AS Low Rolling Resistance
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Bodyside Insert, Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Media / Nav / Comm
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Premium Audio System -inc: 8.0" colour LCD touchscreen, 2 iPod/MP3/auxiliary input jacks, Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/phonebook transfer, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, BlueLink connected car services w/3-year subscri...
Security
Remote keyless entry w/content theft system
Additional Features
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
1 Spd Automatic Transmission
2 iPod/MP3/auxiliary input jacks
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/phonebook transfer
Lithium Polymer Traction Battery w/7.2 kW Onboard Charger
Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Premium Audio System -inc: 8.0" colour LCD touchscreen
BlueLink connected car services w/3-year subscripti
9 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and1 Hr Charge Time @ 440V
Voltec (149 hp [111 kW.] motoring power
273 lb-ft [370 N-m] of torque
74 hp [55 kW.] generating power)
