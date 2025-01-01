Menu
2022 Hyundai PALISADE

55,892 KM

$37,991

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Hyundai PALISADE

Essential Certified | 4.49% Available

12650157

2022 Hyundai PALISADE

Essential Certified | 4.49% Available

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$37,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
55,892KM
VIN KM8R2DHE9NU453263

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Abyss black
  • Interior Colour Obsidian Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 55,892 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Illuminated Entry
Perimeter Alarm
Manual air conditioning
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Wireless Android Auto
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Safety

Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Parking Distance Warning - Reverse (PDW-R) Rear Parking Sensors
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Rear View Monitor (RVM) Back-Up Camera

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 3.8L GDI D-CVVT DOHC V6

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Lip Spoiler
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Wheels: 18 x 7.5J Alloy
Tires: P245/60R18 AS
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

odometer
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Manual Fold Into Floor
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Manual Recline
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat
Stain-resistant cloth seating surfaces
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 8" display screen
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: Drive Mode Select
paddle shifters and shift-by-wire
rear seat quiet mode and USB input

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

$37,991

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2022 Hyundai PALISADE