Menu
Account
Sign In
Manitobas #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why! We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want! Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask! Experience luxury and versatility with this 2022 Hyundai Palisade Preferred! This one-owner, accident-free SUV offers exceptional value with only 33,873 km on the odometer. Perfect for families and adventurers alike, it combines comfort, safety, and cutting-edge technology. - Advanced safety features including Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance - Spacious interior with fixed 60-40 split-bench 3rd row seat - Convenient Smart Liftgate for easy cargo access - All-Wheel Drive system for enhanced traction and stability - 20-inch machined finish alloy wheels for a stylish appearance - Panoramic sunroof for an open, airy cabin feel - Heated leather steering wheel for cold weather comfort At Birchwood Hyundai, were committed to providing a seamless car-buying experience. Whether you prefer to shop online or visit our dealership, were here to assist you. Ready to make this Palisade yours? Reserve your test drive today, start the purchase process online, or contact us with any questions. Dont miss out on this exceptional pre-owned Hyundai Palisade! All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include: *Full Multi-point Inspection *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Detailed cleaning Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail! Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai! Dealer permit #4423 Dealer permit #4423

2022 Hyundai PALISADE

33,873 KM

Details Description Features

$38,991

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Hyundai PALISADE

Preferred Certified | 4.49% Available

Watch This Vehicle
13083398

2022 Hyundai PALISADE

Preferred Certified | 4.49% Available

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 13083398
  2. 13083398
  3. 13083398
  4. 13083398
  5. 13083398
  6. 13083398
  7. 13083398
  8. 13083398
  9. 13083398
  10. 13083398
  11. 13083398
  12. 13083398
  13. 13083398
  14. 13083398
  15. 13083398
  16. 13083398
  17. 13083398
  18. 13083398
  19. 13083398
  20. 13083398
  21. 13083398
  22. 13083398
  23. 13083398
  24. 13083398
  25. 13083398
  26. 13083398
Contact Seller

$38,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
33,873KM
VIN KM8R3DHE3NU438481

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Moonlight Cloud
  • Interior Colour Obsidian Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 33,873 KM

Vehicle Description

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!

We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want!

Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
Experience luxury and versatility with this 2022 Hyundai Palisade Preferred! This one-owner, accident-free SUV offers exceptional value with only 33,873 km on the odometer. Perfect for families and adventurers alike, it combines comfort, safety, and cutting-edge technology.

- Advanced safety features including Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance
- Spacious interior with fixed 60-40 split-bench 3rd row seat
- Convenient Smart Liftgate for easy cargo access
- All-Wheel Drive system for enhanced traction and stability
- 20-inch machined finish alloy wheels for a stylish appearance
- Panoramic sunroof for an open, airy cabin feel
- Heated leather steering wheel for cold weather comfort

At Birchwood Hyundai, we're committed to providing a seamless car-buying experience. Whether you prefer to shop online or visit our dealership, we're here to assist you. Ready to make this Palisade yours? Reserve your test drive today, start the purchase process online, or contact us with any questions. Don't miss out on this exceptional pre-owned Hyundai Palisade!
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:

*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Illuminated Entry
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Start
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Parking Distance Warning - Front & Reverse (PDW) Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA)
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Rear View Monitor (RVM) Back-Up Camera

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Lip Spoiler
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Wheels: 20 x 7.5J Machined Finish Alloy
Tires: P245/50R20 AS
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 3.8L GDI D-CVVT DOHC V6

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

odometer
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
SiriusXM
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
power recline
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Power Fold Into Floor
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Premium Audio System -inc: 630-Watts
10.25" colour touchscreen
onboard navigation and traffic flow including incident data via HD Radio (HERE)
12-channel amplifier
QuantumLogic surround w/Clari-Fi music restoration technology
in-car intercom w/driver talk
harman/kardon premium audio w/12-speakers including subwoofer
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: Drive Mode Select
paddle shifters and shift-by-wire
Fixed 3rd Row Windows and w/Manual 2nd Row Sun Blinds
Blue Link connected vehicle system
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/multiple device connection for up to two devices
rear seat quiet mode and USB input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

Used 2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Ultimate Certified | 3.99% Available for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Ultimate Certified | 3.99% Available 32,031 KM $41,980 + tax & lic
Used 2026 Hyundai PALISADE Calligraphy Certified | 4.49% Available for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2026 Hyundai PALISADE Calligraphy Certified | 4.49% Available 3,500 KM $62,991 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred Trend Pkg | Certified | 3.99% Available for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred Trend Pkg | Certified | 3.99% Available 59,426 KM $29,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$38,991

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2022 Hyundai PALISADE