2022 Hyundai PALISADE
Preferred Certified | 4.49% Available
Location
Birchwood Hyundai
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
$38,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Moonlight Cloud
- Interior Colour Obsidian Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 33,873 KM
Vehicle Description
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!
We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want!
Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
Experience luxury and versatility with this 2022 Hyundai Palisade Preferred! This one-owner, accident-free SUV offers exceptional value with only 33,873 km on the odometer. Perfect for families and adventurers alike, it combines comfort, safety, and cutting-edge technology.
- Advanced safety features including Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance
- Spacious interior with fixed 60-40 split-bench 3rd row seat
- Convenient Smart Liftgate for easy cargo access
- All-Wheel Drive system for enhanced traction and stability
- 20-inch machined finish alloy wheels for a stylish appearance
- Panoramic sunroof for an open, airy cabin feel
- Heated leather steering wheel for cold weather comfort
At Birchwood Hyundai, we're committed to providing a seamless car-buying experience. Whether you prefer to shop online or visit our dealership, we're here to assist you. Ready to make this Palisade yours? Reserve your test drive today, start the purchase process online, or contact us with any questions. Don't miss out on this exceptional pre-owned Hyundai Palisade!
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:
*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning
Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!
Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!
Dealer permit #4423
