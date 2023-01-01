Menu
Recent Arrival ! Certified. 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Preferred 2.5L I4 Shiftronic AWD Blue Stone Blind Spot Detection, 18 x 7.5J Aluminum Wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Emergency communication system: BlueLink, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Manitobas #1 New and Certified Pre-Owned Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why! Thank you for viewing our inventory online. We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. We offer a full online and in-store experience, shop the way you want! All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include: *Full Multipoint Inspection *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Detailed cleaning Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail! Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz

32,448 KM

$39,989

+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz

Preferred Certified | 5.99% Available

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz

Preferred Certified | 5.99% Available

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$39,989

+ taxes & licensing

32,448KM
Used
VIN 5NTJCDAF0NH010822

  • Exterior Colour Blue Stone
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F595CE
  • Mileage 32,448 KM

Recent Arrival !
Certified.

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Preferred 2.5L I4 Shiftronic AWD Blue Stone

Blind Spot Detection, 18" x 7.5J Aluminum Wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Emergency communication system: BlueLink, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.

Manitoba's #1 New and Certified Pre-Owned Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!

Thank you for viewing our inventory online. We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments.

We offer a full online and in-store experience, shop the way you want!
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:
*Full Multipoint Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423

Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
67 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 2,600 kgs
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
3.316 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.5L Turbo GDI MPI DOHC 16-Valve I4 CVVT
Transmission: 8-Speed DCT w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: drive mode select and paddle shifters
660.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) w/Pedestrian Detection
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Trip Computer
Driver Information Centre
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cloth Seat Trim
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manual adjustable driver's seat
Analog Appearance
1 12V DC Power Outlet and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 1 12V DC Power Outlet and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Start
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Piano Black Overhead Console Insert

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Dark chrome grille
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Roof Rack Rails Only
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Regular Composite Box Style
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Wheels: 18" x 7.5J Aluminum
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Dark Chrome Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Tires: 245/60R18 All-Season
Black Rear Step Bumper w/Dark Chrome Bumper Insert
Hard Tonneau Cover and Integrated Storage
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
BlueLink Emergency Sos
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Sliding Rear Window w/Defroster
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Wireless Android Auto
Radio: AM/FM/HD Radio/MP3/XM Audio -inc: 8.0" touchscreen display
dual front USB and BlueLink connected vehicle system

