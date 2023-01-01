2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

$45,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 , 6 5 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10501218

10501218 Stock #: F59APH

F59APH VIN: 5NMS5DAL5NH441124

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F59APH

Mileage 18,651 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 150 amp alternator Electronic Transfer Case Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 67 L Fuel Tank Battery w/Run Down Protection Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel 3.316 Axle Ratio Transmission: 8-Speed DCT w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: shift-by-wire, drive mode select (sport, comfort, eco) and paddle shifters GVWR: 2,430 kgs Engine: 2.5L Turbo GDI MPI DOHC 16-Valve I4 -inc: idle stop and go Safety Brake Assist Hill Descent Control PERIMETER ALARM Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Blind Spot Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) Surround View Monitor (SVM) Front Camera Surround View Monitor (SVM) Back-Up Camera Front And Rear Parking Sensors Remote Automatic Parking Surround View Monitor (SVM) Left Side Camera Surround View Monitor (SVM) Right Side Camera Aerial View Camera System Lane Follow Assist (LFA) Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Driver Monitoring-Alert Parking-Automatic-Remote System Interior Immobilizer HEAD-UP DISPLAY Driver Information Centre glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Full Simulated Suede Headliner Delay Off Interior Lighting Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Passenger Seat Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Digital/Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver's seat w/4-way power lumbar support, driver leg cushion extension, 8-way power front passenger seat and driver integrated memory system Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Exterior CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Lip Spoiler Tire mobility kit LED brakelights Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Chrome Side Windows Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Laminated Glass Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Roof Rack Rails Only Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Chrome Bodyside Insert, Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim Tires: P255/45R20 All-Season Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Wheels: 20 x 8.5J Alloy Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control Additional Features comfort Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Drive Mode Select (Sport eco) and paddle shifters driver leg cushion extension Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver's seat w/4-way power lumbar support Transmission: 8-Speed DCT w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: shift-by-wire 8-way power front passenger seat and driver integrated memory system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.