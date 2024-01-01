$46,991+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe
Ultimate Calligraphy Certified | 5.49% Available
Location
Birchwood Hyundai
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
$46,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour QUARTZ WHITE
- Interior Colour Obsidian Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F5C82U
- Mileage 23,564 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! Certified.
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate 2.5L I4 Shiftronic AWD Quartz White
360 Camera, Blind Spot Detection, AWD, Obsidian Black w/Quilted Premium Nappa Leather Seat Trim, 12 Speakers, Active Cruise Control, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Emergency communication system: BlueLink, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, harman/kardon® Speakers, Heads-Up Display, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Nappa Leather Seating Surfaces, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM/HD Radio/VR Premium Audio, Wheels: 20 x 8.5J Alloy.
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:
*Full Multipoint Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning
Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!
Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!
