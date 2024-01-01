Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival! Certified. 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate 2.5L I4 Shiftronic AWD Quartz White 360 Camera, Blind Spot Detection, AWD, Obsidian Black w/Quilted Premium Nappa Leather Seat Trim, 12 Speakers, Active Cruise Control, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Emergency communication system: BlueLink, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, harman/kardon® Speakers, Heads-Up Display, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Nappa Leather Seating Surfaces, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM/HD Radio/VR Premium Audio, Wheels: 20 x 8.5J Alloy. All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include: *Full Multipoint Inspection *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Detailed cleaning Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail! Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai! Dealer permit #4423 Dealer permit #4423

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

23,564 KM

Details Description Features

$46,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

Ultimate Calligraphy Certified | 5.49% Available

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

Ultimate Calligraphy Certified | 5.49% Available

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 10869087
  2. 10869087
  3. 10869087
  4. 10869087
  5. 10869087
Contact Seller
Sale

$46,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
23,564KM
Used
VIN 5NMS5DAL5NH393964

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour QUARTZ WHITE
  • Interior Colour Obsidian Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F5C82U
  • Mileage 23,564 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Certified.

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate 2.5L I4 Shiftronic AWD Quartz White

360 Camera, Blind Spot Detection, AWD, Obsidian Black w/Quilted Premium Nappa Leather Seat Trim, 12 Speakers, Active Cruise Control, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Emergency communication system: BlueLink, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, harman/kardon® Speakers, Heads-Up Display, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Nappa Leather Seating Surfaces, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM/HD Radio/VR Premium Audio, Wheels: 20 x 8.5J Alloy.
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:
*Full Multipoint Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Hill Descent Control
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
67 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Transmission: Direct Shift 8-Speed Automatic
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
3.316 Axle Ratio
Transmission: 8-Speed DCT w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: shift-by-wire, drive mode select (sport, comfort, eco) and paddle shifters
GVWR: 2,430 kgs
Engine: 2.5L Turbo GDI MPI DOHC 16-Valve I4 -inc: idle stop and go

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca)
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Surround View Monitor (SVM) Front Camera
Surround View Monitor (SVM) Back-Up Camera
Front And Rear Parking Sensors Remote Automatic Parking
Surround View Monitor (SVM) Left Side Camera
Surround View Monitor (SVM) Right Side Camera
Aerial View Camera System
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Parking-Automatic-Remote System

Interior

Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Bucket front seats
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Simulated Suede Headliner
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Passenger Seat
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver's seat w/4-way power lumbar support, driver leg cushion extension, 8-way power front passenger seat and driver integrated memory system
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit

Exterior

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Roof Rack Rails Only
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Chrome Bodyside Insert, Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Tires: P255/45R20 All-Season
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Wheels: 20 x 8.5J Alloy
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Voice Recognition
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Nappa leather seat trim
LIFT
HEATED REAR BENCH SEAT
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Blue Link
Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
recline
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
2 Door Curb/Courtesy
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
onboard navigation
traffic flow including incident data via HD Radio (HERE)
QuantumLogic Surround
Clari-Fi music restoration technology
Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM/HD Radio/VR Premium Audio -inc: 630-Watts
10.25" high resolution wide touchscreen display
12-speaker harman/kardon premium audio including subwoofer
Climate Controlled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power front seats (slide
thigh support) w/2-way power lumbar support and driver memory
11-channel amplifier
wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and USB outlets

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

Used 2021 Hyundai Venue PREFERRED for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Hyundai Venue PREFERRED 62,266 KM $23,652 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Tucson Essential for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Hyundai Tucson Essential 35,442 KM $25,992 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai KONA Preferred for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Hyundai KONA Preferred 61,595 KM $26,942 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$46,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe