2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

44,629 KM

Details Description Features

$34,551

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred Trend Pkg | Certified | 4.49% Available!

Watch This Vehicle
12543140

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred Trend Pkg | Certified | 4.49% Available!

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

Used
44,629KM
VIN 5NMS3DAJ8NH407554

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Hampton Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 44,629 KM

Vehicle Description

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!

We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want!

Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:

*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Illuminated Entry
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Perimeter Alarm
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Leather Seating Surfaces
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar support and 8-way power front passenger seat
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Rear View Monitor (RVM) Back-Up Camera

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.5L GDI MPI DOHC 16-Valve I4 -inc: idle stop and go

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Wheels: 18 x 7.5J Alloy
Tires: P235/60R18 All-Season
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth hands-free phone system

Additional Features

odometer
comfort
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
USB Outlets
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Drive Mode Select (Sport
Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM/HD Radio/VR Audio System -inc: 8" display screen
Blue Link and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: shift-by-wire
eco) and paddle shifters
Fixed 3rd Row Windows and w/Manual 2nd Row Sun Blinds

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe