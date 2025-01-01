Menu
Experience the future of SUVs with this 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Plug-In Hybrid Luxury. This versatile and eco-friendly vehicle combines power, efficiency, and advanced technology for an unparalleled driving experience. - AWD capability for confident handling in various conditions - Plug-in hybrid powertrain for impressive fuel economy (7.1 Le/100 km city, 7.3 Le/100 km highway) - Luxurious interior with heated and ventilated front seats - Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort - Panoramic sunroof for an open, airy cabin feel - Advanced safety features including Lane Keeping Assist and Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance - 8-inch display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration At Birchwood Hyundai, we're committed to providing a seamless car-buying experience. Whether you're ready to make a purchase or have questions, our team is here to assist. Schedule a test drive today and discover why the Santa Fe Plug-In Hybrid is the perfect blend of luxury, efficiency, and technology for your lifestyle. All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include: *Full Multi-point Inspection *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Detailed cleaning

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

47,219 KM

$40,991

47,219 KM
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

Plug-In Hybrid Luxury Certified | 4.49% Available

12631332

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

Plug-In Hybrid Luxury Certified | 4.49% Available

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$40,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
47,219KM
VIN KM8S7DA23NU035882

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Force
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 47,219 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca)
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Parking Distance Warning - Reverse (PDW-R) Rear Parking Sensors
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Rear View Monitor (RVM) Back-Up Camera

Interior

Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Illuminated Entry
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Perimeter Alarm
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Leather Seating Surfaces
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 1.6L Turbo GDI DOHC 16-Valve I4 w/CVVD -inc: idle stop and go

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Lip Spoiler
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Wheels: 19 x 7.5J Alloys
Tires: P235/55R19 All-Season
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth hands-free phone system

Additional Features

comfort
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
USB Outlets
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Drive Mode Select (Sport
Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM/HD Radio/VR Audio System -inc: 8" display screen
Blue Link and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Power Fuel and Power Charge Port Door
eco) and paddle shifters
driver leg cushion extension
Fixed 3rd Row Windows and w/Manual 2nd Row Sun Blinds
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat w/4-way power lumbar support
8-way power front passenger seat and driver integrated memory system
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: shift-by-wire
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery w/3.3 kW Onboard Charger
10.6 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V
3.4 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 13.8 kWh Capacity

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$40,991

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe