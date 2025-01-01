Menu
Account
Sign In
Manitobas #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why! We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want! Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask! All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include: *Full Multi-point Inspection *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Detailed cleaning Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail! Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai! Dealer permit #4423 Dealer permit #4423

2022 Hyundai Sonata

73,942 KM

Details Description Features

$26,411

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Hyundai Sonata

Sport Clean CARFAX | Certified | 3.99% Available

Watch This Vehicle
12709143

2022 Hyundai Sonata

Sport Clean CARFAX | Certified | 3.99% Available

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 12709143
  2. 12709143
  3. 12709143
  4. 12709143
Contact Seller

$26,411

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
73,942KM
VIN 5NPEJ4J27NH139238

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Flame Red Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 73,942 KM

Vehicle Description

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!

We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want!

Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:

*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Trunk Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Heated Front Sport Seats -inc: 8-way power-adjustable driver seat w/lumbar support and 6-way manually-adjustable front passenger seat
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Exterior

Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels: 19" x 8.0J Aluminum Alloy
Tires: P245/40R19 All-Season
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Additional Features

Shiftronic Mode
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Speed Compensated Volume Control
shift lock
Voice Activation and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
HD radio technology
iPod/USB/auxiliary connectivity (mounted in centre console)
Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Shift-by-Wire button-type gear selectors
Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 Display Audio -inc: 8.0" touchscreen
Transmission: 8-Speed Electronic Automatic -inc: overdrive lock-up torque converter
paddle shifters and drive mode select
Bluetooth hands-free phone system and Blue Link connected vehicle system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

Used 2025 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Ultimate Local | Certified | 3.99% Available for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2025 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Ultimate Local | Certified | 3.99% Available 9,998 KM $48,927 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Luxury Local Lease Return | Certified | 3.99% Available for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Luxury Local Lease Return | Certified | 3.99% Available 23,661 KM $48,922 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate Calligraphy LOCAL | Certified | 4.49% Available for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate Calligraphy LOCAL | Certified | 4.49% Available 85,436 KM $40,660 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,411

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2022 Hyundai Sonata