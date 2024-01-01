Menu
Dealer permit #5686

2022 Hyundai Tucson

73,345 KM

Details Description Features

$31,998

+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Tucson

N Line

2022 Hyundai Tucson

N Line

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

$31,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
73,345KM
VIN KM8JCCAE6NU131789

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Amazon Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 73,345 KM

Vehicle Description

With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.

Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.

Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!

Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Pointe West Autopark.

Dealer permit #5686


Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) w/Pedestrian and Cyclist & Junction-Turning Detection
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Rear View Monitor (RVM) Back-Up Camera

Interior

Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
WIRELESS CHARGING PAD
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats (3-Steps) -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar support
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: Drive Mode Select (DMS) controlling transmission response and button-type Shift-by-Wire (SBW) w/paddle shifters

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Fixed Rear Window w/Regular Wiper and Defroster
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: 235/55R19 All-Season
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 19" x 7.5J Black Aluminum
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth hands-free phone system
HD Radio

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
BlueLink connected vehicle system
mode and seek
Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Dual rear USB charge port
dual front USB ports (1x power/data and 1x high power)
Radio: Bose AM/FM/MP3/XM Premium Audio System -inc: 8 speakers
8.0" display audio touchscreen and steering wheel Bluetooth controls and audio controls w/volume

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

$31,998

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

204-774-4444

