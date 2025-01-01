$28,991+ taxes & licensing
Location
Birchwood Hyundai
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
$28,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crimson Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 74,432 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD. With only 74,432 km on the odometer, this SUV is ready for your next adventure.
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and stability
- 2.5L 4-cylinder engine with 8-speed automatic transmission
- Heated front seats and steering wheel for cold weather comfort
- Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist for added safety
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration
- Proximity key with push-button start
- Lane Keeping Assist and Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
At Birchwood Hyundai, we're committed to providing you with a seamless car-buying experience. Whether you prefer to shop online or visit us in person, we're here to assist you every step of the way. Ready to take the next step? Schedule a test drive, start your purchase online, or contact us with any questions you may have about this fantastic Tucson. Your perfect SUV awaits!
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:
*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning
