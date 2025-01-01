Menu
Discover the perfect blend of style, comfort, and advanced technology with this 2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD. With just 16,819 km on the odometer, this gently used SUV offers exceptional value and performance. Key Features: - Crystal White exterior for a sleek, modern look - All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and stability - Heated front bucket seats with 3-step adjustment - Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist for improved safety - 8.0 touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay - Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection - Lane Follow Assist for easier highway driving - Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel for added comfort Experience the Hyundai difference today! Reserve your test drive online or contact Birchwood Hyundai to learn more about this impressive Tucson. Our team is ready to answer your questions and guide you through our streamlined purchase process. Dont miss this opportunity to own a feature-packed SUV that combines efficiency, safety, and style. Dealer permit #4423

2022 Hyundai Tucson

16,819 KM

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

Used
16,819KM
VIN KM8JBCAEXNU162532

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 16,819 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the perfect blend of style, comfort, and advanced technology with this 2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD. With just 16,819 km on the odometer, this gently used SUV offers exceptional value and performance.

Key Features:
- Crystal White exterior for a sleek, modern look
- All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and stability
- Heated front bucket seats with 3-step adjustment
- Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist for improved safety
- 8.0" touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection
- Lane Follow Assist for easier highway driving
- Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel for added comfort

Experience the Hyundai difference today! Reserve your test drive online or contact Birchwood Hyundai to learn more about this impressive Tucson. Our team is ready to answer your questions and guide you through our streamlined purchase process. Don't miss this opportunity to own a feature-packed SUV that combines efficiency, safety, and style.
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Illuminated Entry
Perimeter Alarm
Manual air conditioning
Cloth Seat Trim
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Heated Front Bucket Seats (3-Steps) -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) w/Pedestrian and Cyclist & Junction-Turning Detection
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Rear View Monitor (RVM) Back-Up Camera

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Transmission w/SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.5L GDI MPI DOHC I4 CVVT -inc: engine idle stop and go
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: Drive Mode Select (DMS) controlling transmission response

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Fixed Rear Window w/Regular Wiper and Defroster
Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum
Tires: 235/65R17 All-Season
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth hands-free phone system
HD Radio

Additional Features

odometer
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
BlueLink connected vehicle system
mode and seek
Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Radio: AM/FM/MP3/XM Audio System -inc: 6 speakers
dual front USB ports (1x power/data and 1x high power)
8.0" display audio touchscreen and steering wheel Bluetooth controls and audio controls w/volume
Windows and Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

