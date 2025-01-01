$32,991+ taxes & licensing
2022 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred Certified | 3.99% Available
Location
Birchwood Hyundai
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
$32,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 16,819 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect blend of style, comfort, and advanced technology with this 2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD. With just 16,819 km on the odometer, this gently used SUV offers exceptional value and performance.
Key Features:
- Crystal White exterior for a sleek, modern look
- All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and stability
- Heated front bucket seats with 3-step adjustment
- Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist for improved safety
- 8.0" touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection
- Lane Follow Assist for easier highway driving
- Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel for added comfort
Experience the Hyundai difference today! Reserve your test drive online or contact Birchwood Hyundai to learn more about this impressive Tucson. Our team is ready to answer your questions and guide you through our streamlined purchase process. Don't miss this opportunity to own a feature-packed SUV that combines efficiency, safety, and style.
Dealer permit #4423
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Mechanical
Exterior
Powertrain
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Birchwood Hyundai
Call Dealer
204-633-XXXX(click to show)
204-633-2420