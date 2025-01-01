Menu
Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD. With only 59,426 km on the odometer, this SUV offers exceptional value for a nearly new vehicle. Key Features: - All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and stability - Spacious interior with seating for 5 passengers - Fuel-efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder engine - 8-way power adjustable drivers seat with lumbar support - Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration - Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist for added safety - Panoramic sunroof for an open and airy cabin experience Experience the confidence of driving a vehicle with no reported accidents and the peace of mind that comes with Hyundais reputation for reliability. Ready to take the next step? Reserve your test drive today, start the purchase process online, or contact us with any questions. Visit Birchwood Hyundai, Manitobas #1 Hyundai Dealer, and discover why were the preferred choice for discerning drivers. All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include: *Full Multi-point Inspection *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Detailed cleaning Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail! Dealer permit #4423

2022 Hyundai Tucson

59,426 KM

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred Trend Pkg | Certified | 3.99% Available

13074670

2022 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred Trend Pkg | Certified | 3.99% Available

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
59,426KM
VIN KM8JCCAE2NU020155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Amazon Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 59,426 KM

Vehicle Description

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!

We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want!

Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD. With only 59,426 km on the odometer, this SUV offers exceptional value for a nearly new vehicle.

Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and stability
- Spacious interior with seating for 5 passengers
- Fuel-efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder engine
- 8-way power adjustable driver's seat with lumbar support
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration
- Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist for added safety
- Panoramic sunroof for an open and airy cabin experience

Experience the confidence of driving a vehicle with no reported accidents and the peace of mind that comes with Hyundai's reputation for reliability. Ready to take the next step? Reserve your test drive today, start the purchase process online, or contact us with any questions. Visit Birchwood Hyundai, Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer, and discover why we're the preferred choice for discerning drivers.
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:

*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
LEATHER SEAT TRIM
Illuminated Entry
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
WIRELESS CHARGING PAD
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Heated Front Bucket Seats (3-Steps) -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar support
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) w/Pedestrian and Cyclist & Junction-Turning Detection
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Rear View Monitor (RVM) Back-Up Camera

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Fixed Rear Window w/Regular Wiper and Defroster
Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum
Tires: 235/65R17 All-Season
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth hands-free phone system
HD Radio

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Steering
Transmission w/SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.5L GDI MPI DOHC I4 CVVT -inc: engine idle stop and go
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: Drive Mode Select (DMS) controlling transmission response

Additional Features

odometer
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
BlueLink connected vehicle system
mode and seek
Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Dual rear USB charge port
Radio: AM/FM/MP3/XM Audio System -inc: 6 speakers
dual front USB ports (1x power/data and 1x high power)
8.0" display audio touchscreen and steering wheel Bluetooth controls and audio controls w/volume
Windows and Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2022 Hyundai Tucson