$26,700+ taxes & licensing
2022 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred Certified | 3.99% Available
Location
Birchwood Hyundai
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
$26,700
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ASH BLACK
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 55,207 KM
Vehicle Description
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer!
We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want!
Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD. A nearly-new SUV that's ready for your next adventure!
Key highlights:
- All-Wheel Drive for superior traction and handling
- Spacious interior comfortably seats 5 passengers
- Advanced 2.5L 4-cylinder engine for efficient performance
- 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Comprehensive safety features including Lane Keeping Assist and Collision Mitigation
- Automatic high beams for enhanced visibility
- Heated front seats and steering wheel for cold Manitoba winters
Experience the Birchwood difference! As Manitoba's #1 Hyundai dealer, we offer transparent pricing and a seamless buying process. Whether you prefer to shop online or in-store, we're here to assist you. Ready to take the next step? Reserve your test drive today, start your purchase process online, or contact us with any questions. Your perfect Tucson awaits!
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:
*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning
Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!
Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423
Vehicle Features
