2022 Hyundai Tucson

55,207 KM

$26,700

2022 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred Certified | 3.99% Available

13090235

2022 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred Certified | 3.99% Available

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$26,700

Used
55,207KM
VIN KM8JBCAE5NU151373

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ASH BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 55,207 KM

Vehicle Description

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!

We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want!

Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD. A nearly-new SUV that's ready for your next adventure!

Key highlights:
- All-Wheel Drive for superior traction and handling
- Spacious interior comfortably seats 5 passengers
- Advanced 2.5L 4-cylinder engine for efficient performance
- 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Comprehensive safety features including Lane Keeping Assist and Collision Mitigation
- Automatic high beams for enhanced visibility
- Heated front seats and steering wheel for cold Manitoba winters

Experience the Birchwood difference! As Manitoba's #1 Hyundai dealer, we offer transparent pricing and a seamless buying process. Whether you prefer to shop online or in-store, we're here to assist you. Ready to take the next step? Reserve your test drive today, start your purchase process online, or contact us with any questions. Your perfect Tucson awaits!
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:

*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

Dealer permit #4423
Vehicle Features

Interior

Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth hands-free phone system
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Transmission: Direct Shift 8-Speed Automatic

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
mode and seek
Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
dual front USB ports (1x power/data and 1x high power)
8.0" display audio touchscreen and steering wheel Bluetooth controls and audio controls w/volume

$26,700

2022 Hyundai Tucson