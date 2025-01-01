Menu
Experience the future of driving with this 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Luxury! This sleek SUV combines eco-friendly performance with premium comfort, making it the perfect choice for the modern, environmentally-conscious driver. Key Features: - Powerful 1.6L Turbo GDI engine with hybrid technology - All-Wheel Drive for superior handling in any condition - Luxurious leather seats with heating and ventilation - Panoramic sunroof for an open, airy feel - Advanced Bose premium audio system - 10.25 touchscreen with navigation and smartphone integration - Comprehensive safety features including Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist At Birchwood Hyundai, were committed to providing you with a seamless car-buying experience. Whether youre ready to make a purchase or just have questions, our team is here to help. Book a test drive today and feel the difference of Hyundais innovative hybrid technology for yourself. Visit our website or contact us directly to start your journey towards eco-friendly luxury driving. All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include: *Full Multi-point Inspection *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Detailed cleaning Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail! Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai! Dealer permit #4423

2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

49,451 KM

$35,831

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

Luxury Certified | 3.99% Available

12626925

2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

Luxury Certified | 3.99% Available

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

Used
49,451KM
VIN KM8JCCA14NU059469

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 49,451 KM

Vehicle Description

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!

We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want!

Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
Experience the future of driving with this 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Luxury! This sleek SUV combines eco-friendly performance with premium comfort, making it the perfect choice for the modern, environmentally-conscious driver.

Key Features:
- Powerful 1.6L Turbo GDI engine with hybrid technology
- All-Wheel Drive for superior handling in any condition
- Luxurious leather seats with heating and ventilation
- Panoramic sunroof for an open, airy feel
- Advanced Bose premium audio system
- 10.25" touchscreen with navigation and smartphone integration
- Comprehensive safety features including Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist

At Birchwood Hyundai, we're committed to providing you with a seamless car-buying experience. Whether you're ready to make a purchase or just have questions, our team is here to help. Book a test drive today and feel the difference of Hyundai's innovative hybrid technology for yourself. Visit our website or contact us directly to start your journey towards eco-friendly luxury driving.
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:

*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

Dealer permit #4423
Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) w/Pedestrian and Cyclist & Junction-Turning Detection
Parking Distance Warning - Front & Reverse (PDW) Front And Rear Parking Sensors Remote Automatic Parking
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Parking-Automatic-Remote System
Rear View Monitor (RVM) Back-Up Camera

Interior

Immobilizer
Trip Computer
LEATHER SEAT TRIM
Illuminated Entry
Perimeter Alarm
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
WIRELESS CHARGING PAD
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access
Heated (3-Steps) & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar support
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 1.6L Turbo GDI DOHC I4 -inc: continuously variable valve duration and engine idle stop and go
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: Drive Mode Select (DMS) controlling transmission response and button-type Shift-by-Wire (SBW) w/paddle shifters
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery 1.49 kWh Capacity

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Lip Spoiler
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Fixed Rear Window w/Regular Wiper and Defroster
Wheels: 19" x 7.5J Aluminum
Tires: 235/55R19 All-Season
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth hands-free phone system
HD Radio

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
BlueLink connected vehicle system
wired Android Auto and Apple Carplay
mode and seek
Dual rear USB charge port
dual front USB ports (1x power/data and 1x high power)
Radio: Bose AM/FM/MP3/XM Prem Audio System w/Nav -inc: 8 speakers
10.25" wide touchscreen
traffic flow including incident data via HD Radio (HERE) and steering wheel Bluetooth controls and audio controls w/volume
Windows and Remote Start
driver's Integrated Memory System (IMS) for seat position and 8- way power adjustable front passenger's seat

