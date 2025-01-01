$37,905+ taxes & licensing
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
Ultimate Certified | 3.99% Available
Location
Birchwood Hyundai
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
$37,905
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crimson Red
- Interior Colour Light Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 50,236 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the perfect blend of efficiency and luxury with this 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Ultimate. With only 50,236 km on the odometer, this gently used SUV offers exceptional value and cutting-edge technology.
Key Features:
- Advanced 1.6L Turbo GDI engine with hybrid powertrain
- All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and stability
- Panoramic sunroof for an open, airy cabin experience
- Bose premium audio system with navigation
- Heated and ventilated front seats for year-round comfort
- 10.25" touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Adaptive cruise control with traffic stop-go functionality
- 360-degree camera system for effortless parking
Take the next step in your car-buying journey today. Schedule a test drive to experience the impressive performance and luxurious features of this Tucson Hybrid. Our team at Birchwood Hyundai is ready to answer any questions and guide you through our streamlined purchase process. Don't miss this opportunity to own a top-tier hybrid SUV contact us now!
Dealer permit #4423
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
