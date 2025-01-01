Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience the perfect blend of efficiency and luxury with this 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Ultimate. With only 50,236 km on the odometer, this gently used SUV offers exceptional value and cutting-edge technology. Key Features: - Advanced 1.6L Turbo GDI engine with hybrid powertrain - All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and stability - Panoramic sunroof for an open, airy cabin experience - Bose premium audio system with navigation - Heated and ventilated front seats for year-round comfort - 10.25 touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay - Adaptive cruise control with traffic stop-go functionality - 360-degree camera system for effortless parking Take the next step in your car-buying journey today. Schedule a test drive to experience the impressive performance and luxurious features of this Tucson Hybrid. Our team at Birchwood Hyundai is ready to answer any questions and guide you through our streamlined purchase process. Dont miss this opportunity to own a top-tier hybrid SUV contact us now! Dealer permit #4423

2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

50,236 KM

Details Description Features

$37,905

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

Ultimate Certified | 3.99% Available

Watch This Vehicle
12809389

2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

Ultimate Certified | 3.99% Available

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 12809389
  2. 12809389
  3. 12809389
  4. 12809389
  5. 12809389
Contact Seller

$37,905

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
50,236KM
VIN KM8JCCA19NU035099

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crimson Red
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 50,236 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the perfect blend of efficiency and luxury with this 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Ultimate. With only 50,236 km on the odometer, this gently used SUV offers exceptional value and cutting-edge technology.

Key Features:
- Advanced 1.6L Turbo GDI engine with hybrid powertrain
- All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and stability
- Panoramic sunroof for an open, airy cabin experience
- Bose premium audio system with navigation
- Heated and ventilated front seats for year-round comfort
- 10.25" touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Adaptive cruise control with traffic stop-go functionality
- 360-degree camera system for effortless parking

Take the next step in your car-buying journey today. Schedule a test drive to experience the impressive performance and luxurious features of this Tucson Hybrid. Our team at Birchwood Hyundai is ready to answer any questions and guide you through our streamlined purchase process. Don't miss this opportunity to own a top-tier hybrid SUV contact us now!
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) w/Pedestrian and Cyclist & Junction-Turning Detection
Parking Distance Warning - Front & Reverse (PDW) Front And Rear Parking Sensors Remote Automatic Parking
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Parking-Automatic-Remote System
Rear View Monitor (RVM) Back-Up Camera

Interior

Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Perimeter Alarm
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
WIRELESS CHARGING PAD
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access
Heated (3-Steps) & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar support
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Lip Spoiler
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Fixed Rear Window w/Regular Wiper and Defroster
Wheels: 19" x 7.5J Aluminum
Tires: 235/55R19 All-Season
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth hands-free phone system
HD Radio

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 1.6L Turbo GDI DOHC I4 -inc: continuously variable valve duration and engine idle stop and go
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: Drive Mode Select (DMS) controlling transmission response and button-type Shift-by-Wire (SBW) w/paddle shifters
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery 1.49 kWh Capacity

Additional Features

null
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
BlueLink connected vehicle system
wired Android Auto and Apple Carplay
mode and seek
Dual rear USB charge port
dual front USB ports (1x power/data and 1x high power)
Radio: Bose AM/FM/MP3/XM Prem Audio System w/Nav -inc: 8 speakers
10.25" wide touchscreen
traffic flow including incident data via HD Radio (HERE) and steering wheel Bluetooth controls and audio controls w/volume
driver's Integrated Memory System (IMS) for seat position and 8- way power adjustable front passenger's seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

Used 2025 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate Calligraphy Night Certified | 4.49% Available for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2025 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate Calligraphy Night Certified | 4.49% Available 10,248 KM $63,991 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Tesla Model 3 RWD Clean CARFAX | One Owner | Local Trade for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Tesla Model 3 RWD Clean CARFAX | One Owner | Local Trade 14,568 KM $36,992 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred Sun & Leather Pkg | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred Sun & Leather Pkg | 73,116 KM $28,220 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,905

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid