Menu
Account
Sign In
Dealer permit #4423

2022 Hyundai Veloster

33,000 KM

Details Description Features

$31,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Hyundai Veloster

N DCT Certified | 4.29% Available

Watch This Vehicle
11962698

2022 Hyundai Veloster

N DCT Certified | 4.29% Available

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

Contact Seller

$31,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
33,000KM
VIN KMHT36AH4NU011509

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Atlas White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 33,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Interior

Trip Computer
Navigation
Engine Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Apple CarPlay
Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Wheels: 19" x 8.0" Alloy
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Engine: 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) w/Pedestrian Detection and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (rccw)
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
external amplifier
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
8.0" touch-screen display
USB/auxiliary connectivity and Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Radio: Infinity AM/FM/XM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 8 speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

Used 2023 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate Calligraphy Coming Soon | Certified | 4.49% Available for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate Calligraphy Coming Soon | Certified | 4.49% Available 7,155 KM $55,981 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Tucson Preferred w/Trend Pkg Coming Soon | Heated Seats & Steering | Panoramic Sunroof | Bluelink for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Hyundai Tucson Preferred w/Trend Pkg Coming Soon | Heated Seats & Steering | Panoramic Sunroof | Bluelink 32,607 KM $25,992 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred Clean CARFAX | Local Vehicle | New Tires for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred Clean CARFAX | Local Vehicle | New Tires 100,313 KM $25,882 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2022 Hyundai Veloster