2022 Hyundai Veloster
N DCT Certified | 4.29% Available
Location
Birchwood Hyundai
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
Used
33,000KM
VIN KMHT36AH4NU011509
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Atlas White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 33,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer permit #4423
Vehicle Features
Interior
Trip Computer
Navigation
Engine Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Apple CarPlay
Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Exterior
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Wheels: 19" x 8.0" Alloy
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Engine: 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) w/Pedestrian Detection and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (rccw)
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
external amplifier
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
8.0" touch-screen display
USB/auxiliary connectivity and Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Radio: Infinity AM/FM/XM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 8 speakers
