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With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate. Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs. Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle! Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Birchwood Autopark. Dealer permit #5686 Dealer permit #5686

2022 Hyundai Venue

130,463 KM

Details Description Features

$13,198

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Hyundai Venue

Essential | Local | One Owner |

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14435824

2022 Hyundai Venue

Essential | Local | One Owner |

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

Contact Seller
Sale

$13,198

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
130,463KM
VIN KMHRB8A35NU150349

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cosmic Gray w/Black Roof
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 130,463 KM

Vehicle Description

With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.

Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.

Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!

Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Birchwood Autopark.

Dealer permit #5686
Dealer permit #5686

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Manual air conditioning
Rigid cargo cover
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Heated Front Bucket Seats (3-Steps) -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Tires: P185/65R15
Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Safety

Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Rear View Monitor (RVM) Back-Up Camera

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Transmission: Intelligent Variable (IVT) -inc: drive mode select w/normal/sport/sand/snow/mud mode
hill assist control and ignition key interlock system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

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204-774-XXXX

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204-774-4444

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$13,198

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

204-774-4444

2022 Hyundai Venue