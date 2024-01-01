Menu
AWD | Leather | Intelligent Cruise Control | Apple CarPlay Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need! We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086

2022 Infiniti Q60

13,892 KM

$54,992

+ tax & licensing
2022 Infiniti Q60

I-LINE RED SPORT Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM's

2022 Infiniti Q60

I-LINE RED SPORT Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM's

Location

Birchwood Infiniti

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3390

$54,992

+ taxes & licensing

Used
13,892KM
VIN JN1FV7LL5NM680796

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Majestic White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Monaco Red/Black Accent
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 13,892 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD | Leather | Intelligent Cruise Control | Apple CarPlay
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Hill Descent Control
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
170 amp alternator
62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
76 L Fuel Tank
3.13 Axle Ratio
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Engine: 3.0L V6 Twin-Turbocharged 400hp
Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic -inc: manual shift mode and downshift rev matching
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Fog Lights
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: P235/50R18 AS Run-Flat
Wheels: 20" Exclusive Aluminum Alloy Sport
TIRES: P255/35R20 ALL-SEASON PERFORMANCE
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Safety

Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera
Predictive Forward Collision Warning w/Feb
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Bucket front seats
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Fixed Rear Windows
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Distance Pacing
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and Mini Overhead Console w/Storage
8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Power Rear Seat Easy Entry
ADAPTIVE
10-Way Driver Seat -inc: Power Rear Seat Easy Entry
Interior Trim -inc: Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert, Carbon Fibre Console Insert, Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Wireless Apple CarPlay
Heated Front Seats -inc: 8-way power seats, dual-occupant memory system for driver's seat, driver's seat power lumbar and driver's seat power side bolsters
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Media / Nav / Comm

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Android Auto

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Wi-Fi Hotspot
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Siri Eyes Free
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
fuel prices
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
3D building graphics
Radio: Bose Performance Series Audio -inc: 13-speaker stereo w/Bose Centerpoint simulated surround
INFINITI InTouch dual display system w/navigation and lane guidance
5-year complimentary access to premium traffic and MapCare
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats
stock prices
voice recognition for navigation functions including 1-shot voice destination entry
SiriusXM Traffic w/3-month complimentary trial access to real-time traffic information
SiriusXM Traffic Link w/3 months complimentary trial access to weather
sports scores
moving listings and parking
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/hands-free text messaging assistant
2 12-volt accessory power outlets
2 USB connection ports
auxiliary audio input and streaming audio via Bluetooth

Birchwood Infiniti

Birchwood Infiniti

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3390

$54,992

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Infiniti

204-261-3390

2022 Infiniti Q60