2022 Infiniti QX

Oil pressure

voltmeter

odometer

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Gauges -inc: Speedometer

Siri Eyes Free

Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter

Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS

Front And Rear Vented Discs

Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

4 Door Curb/Courtesy

weather

Windows and Remote Engine Start

movie listings

Hands-free text messaging assistant

Radio Data System (RDS) and speed-sensitive volume control

Wireless Apple CarPlay

and Sports scores

Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming

Lane Departure Prevention Lane Departure Warning

Lane Departure Prevention Lane Keeping Assist

INFINITI voice recognition for audio

Radio: AM/FM -inc: 12.3" infotainment touch screen w/INFINITI controller

navigation w/lane guidance and 3-D building graphics and 5-year complimentary access to premium traffic and MapCare

Climate-Controlled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver's seat

stock prices

2 USB connection ports for iPod interface and other compatible devices

2-way power lumbar support and dual occupant memory system for driver's seat

and vehicle information systems

USB-based Android Auto

SiriusXM w/advanced audio features and 3 month complimentary trial access

SiriusXM Traffic w/real-time traffic information and 3 month complimentary trial access

SiriusXM Travel Link w/3 month complimentary trial access to fuel prices

Bose performance series audio w/17-speakers

driver's audio stage

and HD radio technology

Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert