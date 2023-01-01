Menu
2022 Infiniti QX

17,235 KM

Details Description Features

$54,991

+ tax & licensing
$54,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Infiniti

204-261-3390

2022 Infiniti QX

2022 Infiniti QX

55 SENSORY AWD | Nav | ProPILOT | HUD | 360 Camera

2022 Infiniti QX

55 SENSORY AWD | Nav | ProPILOT | HUD | 360 Camera

Location

Birchwood Infiniti

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3390

$54,991

+ taxes & licensing

17,235KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10166910
  • Stock #: F55G5U
  • VIN: 3PCAJ5L37NF100044

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dynamic Sunstone Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 17,235 KM

Vehicle Description

Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT)
60 L Fuel Tank
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls and Oil Cooler
Engine: 2.0L VC-Turbo 4-Cylinder
5.846 Axle Ratio
Full-Time All-Wheel
GVWR: 2,302 kgs

Exterior

Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Coloured grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: 255/45R20 All-Season Run-Flat
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Wheels: 20" Machine Finish Aluminum Alloy -inc: Dark painted
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Tachometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Illuminated Entry
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
Passenger Seat
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Climate Controlled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable front seats w/2-way driver and passenger power lumbar and memory for seats
Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Safety

Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera
Around View Monitor Back-Up Camera
INFINITI Connection Emergency Sos
ProPILOT ASSIST
Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) Blind Spot
Predictive Forward Collision Warning w/Forward Emergency Braking (FEB)
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear

Power Options

8-Way Power Passenger's Seat

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Media / Nav / Comm

digital signal processor
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna
Bose Regular Amplifier

Additional Features

Oil pressure
voltmeter
odometer
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Siri Eyes Free
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
4 Door Curb/Courtesy
weather
Windows and Remote Engine Start
movie listings
Hands-free text messaging assistant
Radio Data System (RDS) and speed-sensitive volume control
Wireless Apple CarPlay
and Sports scores
Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming
Lane Departure Prevention Lane Departure Warning
Lane Departure Prevention Lane Keeping Assist
INFINITI voice recognition for audio
Radio: AM/FM -inc: 12.3" infotainment touch screen w/INFINITI controller
navigation w/lane guidance and 3-D building graphics and 5-year complimentary access to premium traffic and MapCare
Climate-Controlled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver's seat
stock prices
2 USB connection ports for iPod interface and other compatible devices
2-way power lumbar support and dual occupant memory system for driver's seat
and vehicle information systems
USB-based Android Auto
SiriusXM w/advanced audio features and 3 month complimentary trial access
SiriusXM Traffic w/real-time traffic information and 3 month complimentary trial access
SiriusXM Travel Link w/3 month complimentary trial access to fuel prices
Bose performance series audio w/17-speakers
driver's audio stage
and HD radio technology
Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert
Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Infiniti

Birchwood Infiniti

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3390

