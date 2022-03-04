2022 Infiniti QX

Sale $61,992 + taxes & licensing 1 , 9 8 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8552615

8552615 Stock #: F4GE71

F4GE71 VIN: 3PCAJ5L32NF107550

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Majestic White Pearl

Interior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 1,980 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Block Heater Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs CVT Transmission 130 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential 500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) 60 L Fuel Tank Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls and Oil Cooler Engine: 2.0L VC-Turbo 4-Cylinder 5.846 Axle Ratio Full-Time All-Wheel GVWR: 2,302 kgs Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler tinted windows CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Lip Spoiler Coloured grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Laminated Glass Roof Rack Rails Only Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Tires: 255/45R20 All-Season Run-Flat Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Wheels: 20" Machine Finish Aluminum Alloy -inc: Dark painted Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control tilt steering Trip Computer remote start rear window defogger Navigation System HEAD-UP DISPLAY Steering Wheel Audio Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel Passenger Seat Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Climate Controlled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable front seats w/2-way driver and passenger power lumbar and memory for seats Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Rear View Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Front Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Right Side Camera Left Side Camera Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) Blind Spot Predictive Forward Collision Warning w/Forward Emergency Braking (FEB) Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio digital signal processor HD Radio 3 LCD Monitors In The Front Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna Bose Regular Amplifier Windows Sunroof Comfort rear air conditioning Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Premium Audio Anti-Starter MEMORY MIRRORS Heads-Up Display Power Lift Gates Telematics SI Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Turbocharged Engine Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Adjustable Seat 4 Cyl Engine Gasoline Fuel System Radio: INFINITI InTouch Navi Dual Display System -inc: BOSE 16 speaker performance series audio AM/FM/CD w/4 USBs upper 8" and lower 7" HD touch screens Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (wired) Lane Departure Prevention Lane Departure Warning Lane Departure Prevention Lane Keeping Assist INFINITI InTouch Emergency Sos

