$61,991+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-261-3390
2022 Infiniti QX60
Autograph AWD | Wirless phone charger | Heated/Cooling seats
Location
Birchwood Infiniti
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-261-3390
$61,991
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10286088
- Stock #: F579DC
- VIN: 5N1DL1HU2NC331654
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour 2-Tone Moonbow Blue/Obsidian Black
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F579DC
- Mileage 37,826 KM
Vehicle Description
Your experience really is everything!
Did you know Birchwood Volkswagen is the only locally owned and operated Volkswagen dealership in Manitoba?
Birchwood Volkswagen on Regent brings sixty plus years of Volkswagen knowledge and experience to its valued customers. With a 4.5 Star Google rating, Volkswagen on Regent is designed to provide a next level customer experience.
Every Certified-Pre-Owned Volkswagen undergoes a unique inspection by our highly skilled and Volkswagen Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure an elegant and world class driving experience. Contact a Brand Ambassador today and ask about our Volkswagen Pre-Owned Program.
We cannot wait to meet you and show you what it means to level up your experience.
Call us today at 204-668-9800
Dealer permit #5561
Dealer permit #0086
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Powertrain
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Infiniti
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.