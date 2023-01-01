Menu
2022 Infiniti QX60

37,826 KM

Details Description Features

$61,991

+ tax & licensing
$61,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Infiniti

204-261-3390

2022 Infiniti QX60

2022 Infiniti QX60

Autograph AWD | Wirless phone charger | Heated/Cooling seats

2022 Infiniti QX60

Autograph AWD | Wirless phone charger | Heated/Cooling seats

Location

Birchwood Infiniti

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3390

Sale

$61,991

+ taxes & licensing

37,826KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10286088
  • Stock #: F579DC
  • VIN: 5N1DL1HU2NC331654

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour 2-Tone Moonbow Blue/Obsidian Black
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F579DC
  • Mileage 37,826 KM

Vehicle Description

Your experience really is everything!

Did you know Birchwood Volkswagen is the only locally owned and operated Volkswagen dealership in Manitoba?
Birchwood Volkswagen on Regent brings sixty plus years of Volkswagen knowledge and experience to its valued customers. With a 4.5 Star Google rating, Volkswagen on Regent is designed to provide a next level customer experience.

Every Certified-Pre-Owned Volkswagen undergoes a unique inspection by our highly skilled and Volkswagen Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure an elegant and world class driving experience. Contact a Brand Ambassador today and ask about our Volkswagen Pre-Owned Program.

We cannot wait to meet you and show you what it means to level up your experience.

Call us today at 204-668-9800

Dealer permit #5561
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
70 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: TBD
Transmission w/HD Oil Cooler
4.334 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.5L V6 Direct Injection
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: manual-mode paddle shifters

Interior

Tachometer
Immobilizer
Compass
Trip Computer
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Driver Information Centre
STEERING WHEEL
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Door Mirrors
WiFi Hotspot
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Audio and HVAC
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Fixed 60-40 Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Rear (removable) Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
INFINITI InTouch Tracker System

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera
ProPILOT ASSIST
Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) Blind Spot
Predictive Forward Collision Warning w/Forward Emergency Braking (FEB)
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Wheels: 20" Alloy
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Tires: 255/50R20 All-Season
Black Rear Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding, Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Media / Nav / Comm

digital signal processor
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
turn-by-turn navigation directions
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

odometer
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
7 USB ports
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
fuel prices
weather
movie listings
Hands-free text messaging assistant
HD radio technology
Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming
Lane Departure Prevention Lane Departure Warning
Lane Departure Prevention Lane Keeping Assist
Climate-Controlled Massaging Front Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable front seats
4-way power lumbar driver seat and 4-way power lumbar front passenger seat
Radio: INFINITI InTouch Services Telematics -inc: Bose performance series 17-speaker sound system
INFINITI InTouch 12.3" interactive display
INFINITI infotainment controller
Wireless Apple CarPlay capability
INFINITI voice recognition system
Memory Settings -inc: Driver And Passenger Seats
INFINITI InTouch w/1-year trial Emergency Sos
navigation w/detailed real-time premium traffic and 3D building graphics
SiriusXM travel link w/access to parking
Windows and Remote Start
Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Fixed 3rd Row Windows and w/Manual 2nd Row Sun Blinds
stock prices and sports scores
SiriusXM traffic and wireless charging
Semi Aniline Leather Seating Surfaces -inc: quilting
perforation
contrast stitch and piping

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

