2022 Infiniti QX60

Sale $61,991 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 7 , 8 2 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10286088

10286088 Stock #: F579DC

F579DC VIN: 5N1DL1HU2NC331654

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour 2-Tone Moonbow Blue/Obsidian Black

Interior Colour Graphite

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F579DC

Mileage 37,826 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Trailer Wiring Harness Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Single stainless steel exhaust Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 70 L Fuel Tank Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Battery w/Run Down Protection GVWR: TBD Transmission w/HD Oil Cooler 4.334 Axle Ratio Engine: 3.5L V6 Direct Injection Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: manual-mode paddle shifters Interior Tachometer Immobilizer Compass Trip Computer HEAD-UP DISPLAY Driver Information Centre STEERING WHEEL POWER REAR WINDOWS PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down Cargo Area Concealed Storage Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls Door Mirrors WiFi Hotspot Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Audio and HVAC Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Fixed 60-40 Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Rear (removable) Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet INFINITI InTouch Tracker System Safety Brake Assist Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Front Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Restricted Driving Mode Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Right Side Camera Left Side Camera Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera ProPILOT ASSIST Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) Blind Spot Predictive Forward Collision Warning w/Forward Emergency Braking (FEB) Aerial View Camera System Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Driver Monitoring-Alert Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Laminated Glass Roof Rack Rails Only Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Wheels: 20" Alloy Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Tires: 255/50R20 All-Season Black Rear Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding, Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim Powertrain engine coolant temp Media / Nav / Comm digital signal processor SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio turn-by-turn navigation directions 3 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features odometer ABS and Driveline Traction Control Gauges -inc: Speedometer 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert 7 USB ports Front And Rear Vented Discs Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert fuel prices weather movie listings Hands-free text messaging assistant HD radio technology Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming Lane Departure Prevention Lane Departure Warning Lane Departure Prevention Lane Keeping Assist Climate-Controlled Massaging Front Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable front seats 4-way power lumbar driver seat and 4-way power lumbar front passenger seat Radio: INFINITI InTouch Services Telematics -inc: Bose performance series 17-speaker sound system INFINITI InTouch 12.3" interactive display INFINITI infotainment controller Wireless Apple CarPlay capability INFINITI voice recognition system Memory Settings -inc: Driver And Passenger Seats INFINITI InTouch w/1-year trial Emergency Sos navigation w/detailed real-time premium traffic and 3D building graphics SiriusXM travel link w/access to parking Windows and Remote Start Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Fixed 3rd Row Windows and w/Manual 2nd Row Sun Blinds stock prices and sports scores SiriusXM traffic and wireless charging Semi Aniline Leather Seating Surfaces -inc: quilting perforation contrast stitch and piping

