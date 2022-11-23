2022 Infiniti QX60

Sale $67,991 + taxes & licensing 7 , 7 7 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9413833

9413833 Stock #: F4V35U

F4V35U VIN: 5N1DL1GS5NC331034

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Majestic White Tri Coat Pearl

Interior Colour Graphite

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 7,771 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Trailer Wiring Harness Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 70 L Fuel Tank Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Battery w/Run Down Protection GVWR: TBD Transmission w/HD Oil Cooler 4.334 Axle Ratio Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls Engine: 3.5L V6 Direct Injection Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: manual-mode paddle shifters Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering Compass Trip Computer remote start Rear View Camera HEAD-UP DISPLAY Remote Trunk Release Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor Tracker System HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Fixed 60-40 Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints Climate-Controlled Massaging Front Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable front seats, 4-way power lumbar driver seat and 4-way power lumbar front passenger seat Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Hill Descent Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Front Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Restricted Driving Mode Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Right Side Camera Left Side Camera Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera predictive forward collision warning ProPILOT ASSIST Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) Blind Spot Aerial View Camera System Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Driver Monitoring-Alert Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Options Power Locks Comfort Rear Air Conditioning Seating Leather Interior 3RD ROW SEATING Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Laminated Glass Roof Rack Rails Only Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Wheels: 20" Alloy Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Tires: 255/50R20 All-Season Black Rear Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding, Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim Media / Nav / Comm digital signal processor turn-by-turn navigation directions 3 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Anti-Starter MEMORY MIRRORS Heads-Up Display ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Full-Time All-Wheel Drive Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Parking Aid Sensor Dual Shift Mode Transmission 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Lane Departure Prevention Lane Departure Warning Lane Departure Prevention Lane Keeping Assist Climate-Controlled Massaging Front Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable front seats 4-way power lumbar driver seat and 4-way power lumbar front passenger seat Radio: INFINITI InTouch Services Telematics -inc: Bose performance series 17-speaker sound system INFINITI InTouch 12.3" interactive display INFINITI infotainment controller Wireless Apple CarPlay capability INFINITI voice INFINITI InTouch w/1-year trial Emergency Sos

