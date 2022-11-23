2022 Infiniti QX60

Sale $53,991 + taxes & licensing 3 4 , 3 2 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9415666

9415666 Stock #: F4VWNV

F4VWNV VIN: 5N1DL1ES4NC332145

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Graphite Shadow Metallic

Interior Colour Graphite

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4VWNV

Mileage 34,326 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Hill Descent Control Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Oil Cooler 70 L Fuel Tank Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Battery w/Run Down Protection GVWR: TBD 4.334 Axle Ratio Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls Engine: 3.5L V6 Direct Injection Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: manual-mode paddle shifters Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering Compass Trip Computer rear window defogger Rear View Camera Remote Trunk Release Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Systems Monitor Tracker System HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Passenger Seat Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Heated Front Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable front seats, 4-way power lumbar driver seat and 2-way power lumbar front passenger seat Fixed 60-40 Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Leatherette/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Rear Parking Sensors Tire Pressure Monitor Child-Safety Locks Lane Departure Warning Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Restricted Driving Mode Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners predictive forward collision warning Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Power Options Power Locks Windows Sunroof Comfort Rear Air Conditioning Seating Leather Interior Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Laminated Glass Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Wheels: 18" Alloy Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Black Bodyside Cladding, Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Tires: 255/60R18 All-Season Black Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Media / Nav / Comm 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Anti-Starter MEMORY MIRRORS ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver Side Airbag Blue Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Full-Time All-Wheel Drive Parking Aid Sensor Dual Shift Mode Transmission 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Rear Body Side Impact Airbag INFINITI InTouch Emergency Sos INFINITI InTouch 12.3" interactive display INFINITI infotainment controller Wireless Apple CarPlay capability Radio: INFINITI InTouch Services Telematics -inc: 9-speaker audio system INFINITI voice recognition system Side Impact Protection System (SIPS)-inc: front seat side-impact airbags front/rear side-impact Inflatable Curtains (IC)

